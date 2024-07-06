Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw has caused a stir after sharing some private information about his life

The famous social media commenter revealed how he cheated on the mother of his two lovely children

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by Delay on Instagram

Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw has opened up about how he cheated on his late wife with his new wife for over seven years.

The father-of-two revealed that he has a best friend in Offinso in the Ashanti Region who protects him from other women whenever he is in Kumasi.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw rocks elegant outfits. Photo credit: @lawyermauriceampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw added that he never told his wife about his best friend, who was performing certain duties for him.

Speaking on the Delay show, he disclosed that he shared the same bed with his best friend, they went on dates and did some things together while his first wife was still alive.

Watch the video below:

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw poses with his beautiful children

Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw rocked an elegant kaftan as he posed with his handsome son and daughter.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw's interview on the Delay Show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kwamebaggio stated:

Lawyer should know better, not all truth must be told especially in public

mz_marylynn stated:

This is not funny at all ‍♀️

i_dorkie stated:

He thinks it's funny he doesn't respect his late wife smh

Bravishnu stated:

Eiii ɔdɔfoɔ. Anoɔdene

bellajohnson6218 stated:

Na who die dey loose

efya_glonany stated:

Moral lessons women have a male friend too very close one

Daringenyo stated:

She even removed her tsaiii…. Kumasi girl….. as a side chick for 7yrs?? The only way she can become madam by force, by thunder. God save women from side chics like this one. Amen

bestfrom_mina stated:

Obaa nka by now, ppl are insulting her . Eeii lawyer

_ama_gladys_stated:

Confidently unfaithful sad. How will he raise his sons.

offeibea_mod stated:

Kyer3 s3 awer3ho) kakra mpo 3ni nanim is like he never loved her mpo

chris__lee51 stated:

Kumasi yonko

ellas_klosette stated:

Weiiiii my sickness just vanished I won’t miss this

nana_yaa99 stated:

I once saw him and the so-called friend at Ahodwo Melcom

