Lawyer Maurice Ampaw Explains How He Cheated On His Late Wife With His Friend Who Is Now His Wife
- Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw has caused a stir after sharing some private information about his life
- The famous social media commenter revealed how he cheated on the mother of his two lovely children
- Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by Delay on Instagram
Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw has opened up about how he cheated on his late wife with his new wife for over seven years.
The father-of-two revealed that he has a best friend in Offinso in the Ashanti Region who protects him from other women whenever he is in Kumasi.
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw added that he never told his wife about his best friend, who was performing certain duties for him.
Speaking on the Delay show, he disclosed that he shared the same bed with his best friend, they went on dates and did some things together while his first wife was still alive.
Watch the video below:
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw poses with his beautiful children
Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw rocked an elegant kaftan as he posed with his handsome son and daughter.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaians react to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw's interview on the Delay Show
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Kwamebaggio stated:
Lawyer should know better, not all truth must be told especially in public
mz_marylynn stated:
This is not funny at all ♀️
i_dorkie stated:
He thinks it's funny he doesn't respect his late wife smh
Bravishnu stated:
Eiii ɔdɔfoɔ. Anoɔdene
bellajohnson6218 stated:
Na who die dey loose
efya_glonany stated:
Moral lessons women have a male friend too very close one
Daringenyo stated:
She even removed her tsaiii…. Kumasi girl….. as a side chick for 7yrs?? The only way she can become madam by force, by thunder. God save women from side chics like this one. Amen
bestfrom_mina stated:
Obaa nka by now, ppl are insulting her . Eeii lawyer
_ama_gladys_stated:
Confidently unfaithful sad. How will he raise his sons.
offeibea_mod stated:
Kyer3 s3 awer3ho) kakra mpo 3ni nanim is like he never loved her mpo
chris__lee51 stated:
Kumasi yonko
ellas_klosette stated:
Weiiiii my sickness just vanished I won’t miss this
nana_yaa99 stated:
I once saw him and the so-called friend at Ahodwo Melcom
Source: YEN.com.gh
