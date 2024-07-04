Member of Parliament for Jomoro Consistency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey's daughter has gone viral with her birthday photoshoot

The female musician, Fantana looked daring in a skimpy two-piece chain outfit and elegant hairstyle

Some social media users have blasted the wealthy heir for showing off her body on social media

Ghanaian musician Francine Koffie, popularly called Fantana, has caused a stir with her naked birthday photos.

The daughter of the Ghanaian politician Dorcas Affo-Toffey, a member of parliament for the Jomoro constituency, wore a sultry two-piece gold chain outfit for her viral birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaian musician Fantana slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @iamfantana.

Source: Instagram

Fantana, a cast of Netflix's Young, Famous & African series, looked stunning in flawless makeup and Barbie-inspired hairstyle.

The former Ruff Town record signee accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings that matched her gold wristwatch.

Fantana modelled in expensive platform high heels to complete her look while posing with her birthday cake.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian musician Fantana slays in a deep plunge top

Style influencer Fantana went viral as she stepped out in a halter neck deep plunge top and denim jeans styled with a Louis Vuitton bag.

The talented musician looked exquisite in a side-parted blond hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Fantana's sultry birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

samken_ansong stated:

our MP's daughter that ?

most_original_kwabena_frimpong stated:

So what happened to her music career after she left ruff town records

x_lius_rule stated:

Photographers dey see things oo

Rambovelly stated:

Why she dey do pono?

na_amanfuor stated:

Celebrate Life ❤️

impeccable__bhim stated:

Is this the only pic y can post here eeiiiii Gh kweku

yo_zack7 stated:

One of the hardest ...more wins

morda_import stated:

Happy birthday dear

dianon_gh stated:

More life more blessings queen @iamfantana

mharmyabynahboateng stated:

Mode3 if you go turkey and Nigeria to do your body ,you always think you've made it in life ,so you must always show it ,nkurasefo).

5 Times Ghanaian Musician Fantana Was The Queen Of Cleavage And Curves In Stylish Outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fantana, who loves to flaunt her skin in skimpy attire. The curvaceous fashion influencer constantly shows off her collection of high heels, sneakers, and expensive purses on social media.

The slay queen is the daughter of politician Dorcas Affo-Toffey, a parliamentarian representing the Jomoro constituency in Ghana.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh