Legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has admonished women who do not let their husbands take responsibility at home

He pointed out that men only cherish things they invest in, including the women in their lives

Maurice Ampaw added that if wives don't ask for it, the money goes to side chicks

Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw cautioned women against fending for themselves in their marriage. According to him, if wives don't take the money, it all goes to the side piece.

He explained his position by saying that men love anyone who spends their money.

And so if a man doesn't invest in his wive, wherever he supports will take up his attention.

A photo collage of Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and a biracial couple Image credit: Tanya Constantine @lawyermauriceampaw'_1

Source: Getty Images

Maurice Ampaw made these assertions during an interview on GTV. He said,

If you don't demand, we will give that money to our sidechicks. Never favour a man. Never think you're doing your husband a favour by saying he doesn't have some. Please, let him be responsible.

When you allow the man that space, they will disregard the marriage because we value our wives when we spend money on them. When men spend on you, then they begin to love you. Our love is based on how much we have invested in you.

Click here to watch the interview.

Ghanaian women react to Maurice AMpaw's claims about what men love to do with their money

Many agreed with the lawyer's assertion that not asking for money from our husband harms the marriage more than good.

Brenda Bangdome commented:

Lawyer, please, you will leave long for saying the truth.

Binta Fatimah Abdulai commented:

That's is the true, whether you agree with him or not.

Fauziya Issaka commented:

Only if they will listen to him.

Hajia Wusa commented:

Our sisters think they can buy the man by cooking for him, buying him expensive things, and giving him pocket money. And when he cheats on them, they fail to understand.

Kafui Danku says cooking and washing for a man won't make him marry the woman

In other news, YEN.c.om.gh reported Kafui Danku's opinion on girls who perform domestic duties for their boyfriends.

According to the Ghanaian actress, performing wifely duties for a man who hasn't married you won't make him do so.

She admonished girls who go to clean and wash for their boyfriends in hopes that the men will see them as "marriage material".

According to Kafui Danku, why would a man marry a woman to do what she already does?

