2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Teiya Rocks Thigh-High Ruched Gown To Ghana Football Awards
- 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Queen Teiya outshines other female celebrities at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards with her stylish gown
- The beauty queen showed off her cleavage and thigh-high as she posed on the red carpet
- Some social media users have rated Queen Teiya's outfit as one of the best they have seen so far this year
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Tung-Tieya Drahamani, popularly called Queen Teiya, brought her best fashion foot forward as she graced the recently held Ghana Football Awards.
The multi-award-winning beauty queen flaunted her smooth skin in a stylish ruched gown that made her stand out at the star-studded event.
Queen Teiya accessorised the long-sleeve gown with beautiful glittering earrings and a matching clutch purse.
The northern regional representative looked charming in a centre-parted, long, curly hairstyle and flawless makeup.
Watch the video below:
Queen Teiya looks regal in an African print dress
Queen Teiya, a role model for young girls in the Northern Region of Ghana, turned heads in a beaded African print dress and matching headscarf for her latest photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Ahema, has commented on Queen Teiya's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
naaahema_gmb22 stated:
A Queen !!!
ryder1_couture_gh stated:
10/10 minus nothing
stellathe_star77 stated:
A beautiful dress on a beautiful queen
evans__samuel stated:
Teiya solid 7/10 , we will feature you on the story. You have been giving fire back to back
bella__starmodel stated:
Can’t even rate this maybe distinction❤️
sandradwamena stated:
Outstanding stunning 10/10
official_herladyship stated:
You ate ❤️
Rejoiceabongo stated:
10/10 queen ❤️❤️
official_isaac_boakye stated:
Beautiful queen ❤️
imboadiwaa_ stated:
Stunning
mrs_dadzie stated:
10/10 minus nothing lion Queen ❤️❤️I really love how the lemon is complimenting your flawless skin ❤️
ntaawa_1 stated:
Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Hajiaredemption stated:
Epitome of Beauty❤️ outfit is giving 10/10❤️
rapunzelhair_gh stated:
Gorgeous
2022 GMB Winner Rocks Spiral Cord Layout Gown Made With Swarovski Crystals
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tung Teiya Dahamani, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, who made a daring fashion statement at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
At Ghana's largest music event, the style influencer shone on the red carpet in a gorgeous gown.
Social media users have commented on the beauty queen's stunning Instagram trending attire.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
