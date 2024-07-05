2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Queen Teiya outshines other female celebrities at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards with her stylish gown

The beauty queen showed off her cleavage and thigh-high as she posed on the red carpet

Some social media users have rated Queen Teiya's outfit as one of the best they have seen so far this year

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Tung-Tieya Drahamani, popularly called Queen Teiya, brought her best fashion foot forward as she graced the recently held Ghana Football Awards.

The multi-award-winning beauty queen flaunted her smooth skin in a stylish ruched gown that made her stand out at the star-studded event.

2022 GMB winner Teiya slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @thequeenteiya.

Source: Instagram

Queen Teiya accessorised the long-sleeve gown with beautiful glittering earrings and a matching clutch purse.

The northern regional representative looked charming in a centre-parted, long, curly hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Watch the video below:

Queen Teiya looks regal in an African print dress

Queen Teiya, a role model for young girls in the Northern Region of Ghana, turned heads in a beaded African print dress and matching headscarf for her latest photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Ahema, has commented on Queen Teiya's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

naaahema_gmb22 stated:

A Queen !!!

ryder1_couture_gh stated:

10/10 minus nothing

stellathe_star77 stated:

A beautiful dress on a beautiful queen

evans__samuel stated:

Teiya solid 7/10 , we will feature you on the story. You have been giving fire back to back

bella__starmodel stated:

Can’t even rate this maybe distinction❤️

sandradwamena stated:

Outstanding stunning 10/10

official_herladyship stated:

You ate ❤️

Rejoiceabongo stated:

10/10 queen ❤️❤️

official_isaac_boakye stated:

Beautiful queen ❤️

imboadiwaa_ stated:

Stunning

mrs_dadzie stated:

10/10 minus nothing lion Queen ❤️❤️I really love how the lemon is complimenting your flawless skin ❤️

ntaawa_1 stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Hajiaredemption stated:

Epitome of Beauty❤️ outfit is giving 10/10❤️

rapunzelhair_gh stated:

Gorgeous

2022 GMB Winner Rocks Spiral Cord Layout Gown Made With Swarovski Crystals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tung Teiya Dahamani, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, who made a daring fashion statement at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

At Ghana's largest music event, the style influencer shone on the red carpet in a gorgeous gown.

Social media users have commented on the beauty queen's stunning Instagram trending attire.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh