2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Teiya Rocks Thigh-High Ruched Gown To Ghana Football Awards
Style

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Queen Teiya outshines other female celebrities at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards with her stylish gown
  • The beauty queen showed off her cleavage and thigh-high as she posed on the red carpet
  • Some social media users have rated Queen Teiya's outfit as one of the best they have seen so far this year

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Tung-Tieya Drahamani, popularly called Queen Teiya, brought her best fashion foot forward as she graced the recently held Ghana Football Awards.

The multi-award-winning beauty queen flaunted her smooth skin in a stylish ruched gown that made her stand out at the star-studded event.

2022 GMB winner Teiya
2022 GMB winner Teiya slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @thequeenteiya.
Source: Instagram

Queen Teiya accessorised the long-sleeve gown with beautiful glittering earrings and a matching clutch purse.

The northern regional representative looked charming in a centre-parted, long, curly hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Watch the video below:

Queen Teiya looks regal in an African print dress

Queen Teiya, a role model for young girls in the Northern Region of Ghana, turned heads in a beaded African print dress and matching headscarf for her latest photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Ahema, has commented on Queen Teiya's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

naaahema_gmb22 stated:

A Queen !!!

ryder1_couture_gh stated:

10/10 minus nothing

stellathe_star77 stated:

A beautiful dress on a beautiful queen

evans__samuel stated:

Teiya solid 7/10 , we will feature you on the story. You have been giving fire back to back

bella__starmodel stated:

Can’t even rate this maybe distinction❤️

sandradwamena stated:

Outstanding stunning 10/10

official_herladyship stated:

You ate ❤️

Rejoiceabongo stated:

10/10 queen ❤️❤️

official_isaac_boakye stated:

Beautiful queen ❤️

imboadiwaa_ stated:

Stunning

mrs_dadzie stated:

10/10 minus nothing lion Queen ❤️❤️I really love how the lemon is complimenting your flawless skin ❤️

ntaawa_1 stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Hajiaredemption stated:

Epitome of Beauty❤️ outfit is giving 10/10❤️

rapunzelhair_gh stated:

Gorgeous

2022 GMB Winner Rocks Spiral Cord Layout Gown Made With Swarovski Crystals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tung Teiya Dahamani, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, who made a daring fashion statement at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

At Ghana's largest music event, the style influencer shone on the red carpet in a gorgeous gown.

Social media users have commented on the beauty queen's stunning Instagram trending attire.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

