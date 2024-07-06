Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for presenting a fake Guinness World Record certificate

Chef Smith claimed to have broken the record for the longest cooking marathon on July 2, 2024

Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith held his cooking marathon at Spintex, Accra's Amadia Shopping Center

Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith has apologised to the president of Ghana, the vice president of former first lady Lordina Mahama, the chief executive officer of Amadia shopping centre, top personalities and Ghanaians for deceiving them.

The hardworking chef revealed in a trending video he applied to the Guinness World Record to attempt a cookathon but he didn't get the approval.

Chef Smith added that he wanted the opportunity to become a public figure and support his family, but his dreams were shattered after receiving bad news from Guinness World Records.

Chef Smith serves Ghanaians sumptuous food during his Cookathon

Chef Ebenezer Smith conducted his cooking marathon from February 1 to March 6, 2024, at Amadia Shopping Centre in Spintex, Accra.

On July 2, 2024, Chef Smith claimed to have set a new record for the longest cooking marathon.

Ghanaians react to Chef Smith's apology video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Milly Asante Brown

I'm confused. What did he do wrong? I thought he was scammed.

Thomas Adotei Pappoe

The video before the interview!! Bam!!

Gabriel Gabby Dordoe

You have been forgiven. I'm the spokesperson for the Former First Lady.

Shaibu Rufai

You see the way you are crying that's the same way Bawumia will be crying in December

Thomas Adotei Pappoe

Ei Charlie. So somebody can just get up and decide to swindle all of us like that in the name of finding something to do. Wow!!

Hannah Esiaba Eshun

You are forgiven, please stop saying you don't deserve to live, everyone you are apologizing to has done some things wrong before, yet God has given us chances to live and to do right again. You have good deeds inside of you, show that to God and people

Bra Quarmi

At least hmmm

Precious Apenuvor stated:

We love u bro u will go higher bro ...

Chef Smith's Assistant Leticia Martekie Apologises To Ghanaians After Revelation Chef Faked GWR Certificate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Chef Smith's assistant, who apologised to Ghanaians after it became public knowledge that the chef faked his Guinness World Record certificate

Chef Smith announced himself as the current record holder for the longest cooking marathon at a press conference earlier this week. He displayed a certificate, but it turned out to be a fake.

Leticia expressed her regret for participating in the cooking marathon on Facebook, but she denied being aware of the chef's dishonest motives.

