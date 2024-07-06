Chef Smith Apologises After Deceiving Ghanaians: "I Didn't Get Approval Guinness World Records"
- Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for presenting a fake Guinness World Record certificate
- Chef Smith claimed to have broken the record for the longest cooking marathon on July 2, 2024
- Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith held his cooking marathon at Spintex, Accra's Amadia Shopping Center
Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith has apologised to the president of Ghana, the vice president of former first lady Lordina Mahama, the chief executive officer of Amadia shopping centre, top personalities and Ghanaians for deceiving them.
The hardworking chef revealed in a trending video he applied to the Guinness World Record to attempt a cookathon but he didn't get the approval.
Chef Smith added that he wanted the opportunity to become a public figure and support his family, but his dreams were shattered after receiving bad news from Guinness World Records.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Watch the video below:
Chef Smith serves Ghanaians sumptuous food during his Cookathon
Chef Ebenezer Smith conducted his cooking marathon from February 1 to March 6, 2024, at Amadia Shopping Centre in Spintex, Accra.
On July 2, 2024, Chef Smith claimed to have set a new record for the longest cooking marathon.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to Chef Smith's apology video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Milly Asante Brown
I'm confused. What did he do wrong? I thought he was scammed.
Thomas Adotei Pappoe
The video before the interview!! Bam!!
Gabriel Gabby Dordoe
You have been forgiven. I'm the spokesperson for the Former First Lady.
Shaibu Rufai
You see the way you are crying that's the same way Bawumia will be crying in December
Thomas Adotei Pappoe
Ei Charlie. So somebody can just get up and decide to swindle all of us like that in the name of finding something to do. Wow!!
Hannah Esiaba Eshun
You are forgiven, please stop saying you don't deserve to live, everyone you are apologizing to has done some things wrong before, yet God has given us chances to live and to do right again. You have good deeds inside of you, show that to God and people
Bra Quarmi
At least hmmm
Precious Apenuvor stated:
We love u bro u will go higher bro ...
Chef Smith's Assistant Leticia Martekie Apologises To Ghanaians After Revelation Chef Faked GWR Certificate
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Chef Smith's assistant, who apologised to Ghanaians after it became public knowledge that the chef faked his Guinness World Record certificate
Chef Smith announced himself as the current record holder for the longest cooking marathon at a press conference earlier this week. He displayed a certificate, but it turned out to be a fake.
Leticia expressed her regret for participating in the cooking marathon on Facebook, but she denied being aware of the chef's dishonest motives.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh