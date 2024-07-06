Chef Smith's assistant has issued an apology to Ghanaians after it became public knowledge that the chef faked his Guinness World Record certificate

Earlier this week, Chef Smith held a press conference announcing himself as the current record hold holder for Longest Cooking Marathon, flaunting a certificate which turned out to be fake

In a Facebook post, Leticia apologised for her involvement in the cooking marathon and denied knowing the chef's fraudulent intentions

Chef Smith's assistant, Leticia Martekie Sankah, has publicly apologised to Ghanaians following the revelation that the chef faked his Guinness World Record certificate.

Earlier this week, Chef Smith held a press conference where he announced himself as the current record holder for the Longest Cooking Marathon. He proudly displayed a certificate from Guinness World Records that was later exposed as fraudulent.

Leticia, who participated in the cooking marathon, apologised in a Facebook post. She expressed her regret for her involvement and clarified that she was unaware of the chef's deceitful intentions. Leticia explained that she believed she was supporting a friend in a genuine effort to achieve a remarkable feat and showcase her own cooking skills. She admitted that her actions innocently contributed to the situation and took full responsibility for her part in the incident.

In Leticia's post, she apologised to her family, friends, and the public for any harm and disappointment caused by the scandal. She emphasised that she had learned from the experience and expressed a commitment to making amends. She thanked her loved ones for their support during this challenging time and offered to take the necessary steps to rectify the situation.

The incident has generated significant public outrage and disappointment, as many people initially celebrated Chef Smith's supposed achievement.

Chef Smith's manager speaks

In a related story, Ghana's Chef Smith claimed to have been certified by the Guinness World Record as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

The chef was reportedly arrested by men in police and military uniforms at the behest of musician Nana Boroo after a press conference.

Chef Smith's manager has spoken publicly about the controversies surrounding the authenticity of Chef Smith's certificate.

