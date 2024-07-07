Endurance Grand has turned heads online with a recent post showcasing her Nigerian heritage

The Nigerian-Ghanaian caught the attention of many fans who have yet to see her explore her Nigerian side

Fans thronged the comments section as they drooled over Endurance Grand's outfit

DWP Academy dancer Endurance Grand, famed for her viral dance steps, has showcased her Nigerian heritage.

The dancer, who was born in Ghana, left for Nigeria and returned at age 15 to pursue her senior high school education.

The viral sensation is an Igbo from Nigeria and Ewe from Ghana, reflecting her rich and diverse heritage.

Dancer, Endurance Grand Photo source: Instagram/EnduranceGrand

Source: Instagram

Endurance Grand shows her Nigerian side

Apart from her dance videos, many fans adore Endurance Grand for her well-placed Instagram looks depicting her culture.

In a recent video, she showcased her Nigerian heritage to fans who were pleased to see that side of her.

The post caught the attention of numerous fans from both countries, including Nigerian comedian Craze Clown, who said, "You are making our family proud."

The DWP Academy star, who had a hard time growing up in Ghana, is now the most followed dancer on TikTok. She recently returned from Europe on a multi-day assignment with the CDC festival.

Fans react to Endurance Grand's new look

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Endurance Grand's new look on Instagram.

debbychibby said:

Why is the video short naaa… I’ve lost count of how many times Ive watched this

officialpriceless_goddess wrote:

HERCULES must be really Proud of the QUEEN he gave birth to

exhibiting_mummys_recipes noted:

She is always smiling and that’s why I love her

Endurance Grand relishes her 1st time abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand had wrapped up her assignment in Berlin on a grand note after flying abroad for the first time this year.

She relished her journey to success with an emotional post online that caught the attention of numerous fans.

DWP Academy boss said he was proud of the young dancer after she successfully crowned her first assignment abroad as a tutor for this year's CDC festival in Berlin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh