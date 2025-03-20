President John Dramani Mahama, in a video, encountered Asamoah Gyan during his visit to the Black Stars team training

The president and Asamoah Gyan were spotted laughing as they engaged in a friendly conversation

The two men firmly shook hands and conversed in the Ga language as President Mahama left the Accra Sports Stadium

President John Dramani Mahama and former footballer Asamoah Gyan shared a heartwarming moment during their encounter on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

President John Mahama vibes with ex-footballer Asamoah Gyan during his Black Stars training camp visit. Photo source: @ondemstudios

President Mahama recently visited the senior Ghanaian football national team, the Black Stars' training session at the Accra Sports Stadium to interact with the players and technical team following his return from a state trip to Sierra Leone.

The national team players arrived in Ghana during the week to report for their training camp ahead of their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar respectively.

During President John Dramani Mahama's visit, he encountered the former Sunderland Association Football Club striker Asamoah Gyan, who had also visited the players to motivate them ahead of the gruelling fixtures.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, President Mahama and Asamoah Gyan were spotted laughing as they engaged in a friendly conversation as the former left the Accra Sports Stadium after speaking with the Black Stars players on the pitch.

President John Mahama, accompanied by the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams and the newly appointed Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, firmly shook the ex-Black Stars skipper's hands, acknowledged him by his 'Baby Jet' nickname before conversing with him in the Ga language.

Ex-footballer Asamoah Gyan takes former President Nana Akufo-Addo on a tour of his mansion. Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3

From the video, it appeared the president enjoyed sharing a friendly conversation with Asamoah Gyan as he left the stadium and headed to the Jubilee House.

The video garnered many reactions from Ghanaians, who commended President John Mahama for friendly speaking with Asamoah Gyan despite their political differences and past issues.

The two men were at a point on the opposing side of the Ghanaian political space before the 2024 general elections as Asamoah Gyan at a point served as the chairman of the Youth and Sports sub-committee for the manifesto team of former Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia while President John Mahama represented the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its presidential candidate.

During the campaign season, Asamoah Gyan also criticised President John Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy policy, stating that it already existed.

Below is the video of Asamoah Gyan and President Mahama vibing:

Asamoah Gyan and Mahama's interaction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rose commented:

"Mahama has a good heart o."

Nana Yaa said:

"After the disrespect, he still sees him as an important person. This man has a good heart."

kofihills wrote:

"This is what is known as leadership 🥰."

SAM commented:

"😭😭😭😭This is a leader oooo la. I didn't waste my vote, Thank you Jesus Christ for giving us an excellent leader. JDM forever president 😊."

