Prince David Osei has opened up about a divine calling in his life to become a president in the future

He doubled down on his ambition, expressing that no force could cut short his dream of the highest office

His controversial remarks about the presidency have sparked mixed reactions online

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei recently triggered a controversy about his presidential ambition on social media.

This comes after he shared a photo of him and the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who is currently running for president on NPP's ticket.

The actor has doubled down on his stance, which has sparked mixed reactions online.

Prince David Osei and Bawumia Photo source: Instagram/PrinceDavidOsei

Prince David Osei sends message to detractors

Prince David Osei, appointed to Bawumia's campaign team, has faced endless criticism due to his hardcore support for the ruling party.

The actor has shared his plans to stay true to the party and his presidential ambition. In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Prince David Osei said,

“My desire to rule Ghana in future is a divine calling, and not even witches can stop my presidential calling.”

Fans react to Prince David Osei's presidential ambition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Prince David Osei's comments.

@AshiteyMr said:

Name the 6 branches of government

@RuleroftheAesir remarked:

Go ahead you'll come and meet us

@AnsahLewis commented:

Bro you gotta touch base with your constituency i mean your hometown ww gonna help you become MP

@Cas4d_dude added:

After Bawumia and Napo. Then ego be Napo and this guy

Prince David Osei takes the government's side on Dumsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince David Osei, in a conversation with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, had shed light on the ongoing power outages afflicting the country, which angered many Ghanaians as he attributed the blackouts to faulty machinery.

Osei, who was one of the key figures in the Dumsor Must Stop campaign of 2015 during John Mahama's tenure in government, told Ghanaians that power is generated and distributed by machines and machines were bound to fail.

