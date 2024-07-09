SDK and fellow food content creator Nomad Williams, in a hilarious video, engaged in a fufu eating contest, challenging each other on who could eat the most

Renowned food content creators SDK and Nomad Williams engaged in a fufu eating contest, challenging each other to see who could consume the most. The video, shared on Nomad Williams' Instagram page, has quickly gone viral, delighting many Ghanaians who have long anticipated this collaboration.

SDK and Nomad Williams eating fufu Photo Source: nomadxwilliams

Source: Instagram

SDK and Nomad Williams are well-known for their eating challenges and visits to restaurants and chop bars, where they consume large volumes of food. In this latest video, the duo sat across from each other with enormous mounds of fufu and soup covered in meat and eggs at a chop bar.

The pair engaged in playful banter as they consumed a large amount of food, delighting social media users. Many netizens said they had waited for the collaboration for a long time.

SDK and Nomad Williams spark laughter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

effuanugent said:

This seller deserves a medal. She knew she had to put a food meter on you two. Bravo to her and I love the collabo

addwillschocolateshake said:

Perfect combi ooo

mityasfooddiary commented:

I need to try this soup. It always looks so good. Whenever I visit Ghana this is the first meal I will try

opeyemifamakin commented:

The colab we’ve been waiting for

addwillschocolateshake also wrote:

Perfect combi ooo

Sulley Muntari and Jordan linkup at chop bar

In another story, Sulley Muntari and Jordan Ayew met at a local chop bar in East Legon and exchanged pleasantries.

In the video, a happy Jordan Ayew smiled as he shook hands with the Black Stars legend.

The video was shared on the eatery's Instagram page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were excited to see them.

Source: YEN.com.gh