Sulley Muntari and Jordan Ayew crossed paths at a local chop bar in East Legon, and the pair shared pleasantries

In the video, a happy Jordan Ayew was all smiles as he shook hands with the Black Stars legend

The video was shared on the eatery's Instagram page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were excited to see them

Two of Ghana's most celebrated football stars, Sulley Muntari and Jordan Ayew, delighted fans as they crossed paths at a local chop bar in East Legon. The unexpected meeting was captured on video and shared on social media, where it went viral.

Jordan Ayew and Sulley Muntari at chop bar Photo Source: nkwanpafie

Source: Instagram

The video showed Jordan Ayew, all smiles, as he warmly greeted the Black Stars legend Sulley Muntari. The two shared a brief, friendly conversation, indicating the pair had a cordial relationship. After the pleasantries, Sulley made his way out of the premises.

Sulley Muntari, who is a veteran of Ghanaian football with an illustrious international career, has always been a fan favourite. His appearance at the chop bar brought back fond memories for many supporters. Jordan Ayew, one of the current key players for the Black Stars, made the link up even more special, representing two different generations of stars.

The eatery posted the video on their Instagram page. The post quickly went viral, with many Ghanaians expressing their excitement in the comments. Most fans were thrilled to see their football heroes in a jolly mood.

Sulley and Jordan linkup gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

awura_efya said:

❤️❤️This is very lovely

boye_kwofie joked:

If these people are eating there how can i afford?? i will not come

richnizzles reacted:

Jordan is too cool abeg

yaaqueen25 said:

Seeing Sulley brings back so many fond memories

Despite's son drinks coconut

In another story, Saahene, in a video, drank coconut in the comfort of his vehicle and seemed to be enjoying the fruit very much.

The young man, who is the son of Ghanaian millionaire business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, showed his simpler side.

In the comments section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians were excited to see Saheene enjoying simple pleasures, while others praised his looks.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh