Famous TikToker Felicia Osei did the viral 12345678 song challenge, and her video has gone viral and got many people cracking up

Towards the end of the video, Felicia Osei noted that it took her several tries before she could get it right

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section

Onua TV and FM presenter Felicia attempted the viral 12345678 song trend, and her video got many people laughing hard.

Felicia Osei dazzles in Photos.

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei does the viral 12345678 song trend

In the video, Felicia Osei looked like she was reading the numbers off a script or screen, her eyes fixed on one spot.

The moment she was done with the TikTok trend, she freestyled the remaining parts of the beat, saying that she had suffered and that it took her several tries to perfect it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Onua TV asked their followers how many times Felicia OSei tried to get the attempt right.

Guess the number of times @osei__felicia tried to get it right.

Regarding her outfit in the video, the famous TikToker kept it classy and chic. She wore a long black shirt, which she paired with bottoms.

She wore a messy bob-lace wig that was not well-combed. She kept her look very simple and chose a no-makeup option.

Below is a video of Felicia Osei doing the 12345678 song challenge:

Reactions to the video of Felicia Osei doing the numbers challenge

The video of Felicia Osei on Instagram got many people laughing hard as they commented on how she tried her best not to make a mistake.

Below are the hilarious reactions:

ohemaa295 said:

She was reading it from paper

miss._obenewaa2204 said:

That feeling

twumasiharriet said:

Sure a vibe

naa_cee_ said:

yeeey

abena_papabi_22 said:

U are wrong oo

