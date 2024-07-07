Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of comedian Funny Face, warmed the hearts of many when she took to the streets with other Kumawood stars to promote the movie premiere of Red Kingdom

The mother of three displayed fire dance moves while showing off her natural beauty and well-defined curves

Many people admired that Vanessa looked happy despite the brouhaha between herself and the comedian

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of comedian Funny Face, melted the hearts of many people with her lovely smile and fire dance moves on the streets of Kumasi.

Vanessa Nicole displays fire moves on the streets in Kumasi

In the video, Vanessa Nicole stormed the streets with other Kumawood actors and actresses who sang and danced while a hypeman hyped them up.

The video, sighted on Zionfelix's Instagram page, was captured at Adum in Kumasi, where they took over the streets to sell tickets for the Red Kingdom movie, which premiered on July 6, 2024, at SG Mall.

The mother of three looked beautiful. She wore no makeup and showed off her very long dreadlocks. She wore a white banded T-shirt from the movie and paired it with tight jeans that accentuated her thick curves.

Below is a video of Vanessa Nicole dancing hard.

Reactions to the video of Vanessa Nicole dancing hard on the streets of Kumasi

The natural beauty of Vanesaa Nicole turned the heads of many people in the comment section as they complimented her. Others also talked about her fire dance moves.

Many people talked about the ongoing brouhaha between herself and her baby daddy, Funny Face, as they hinted that her lovely moves might entice him to come running after her for forgiveness wherever she was in Kumasi.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

truthoflife633 said:

What funny hate to see is for her to be happy ahh hmm go girl.

radical_gadafi said:

Funny face will definitely cry after seeing this video

nana_akua_gh said:

Vanessa is a black beauty…. No wonder………….

marijay_dapps said:

Vanessa is very beautiful what! Mother of 4 paa!

evangelineotu6 said:

Funny face is getting his ring light ready

addae_serwaa said:

Go girl . You look soo beautiful. Am soo proud you are enjoying life in a different way . All the best

lgp_jnr said:

So she turn actress be that wow, good to know tho. Ghana here just trend in good or bad way you can make it if you’re determined

