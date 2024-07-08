Drogba has given an update on his demyelinating disease, revealing that doctors have informed him that he would need to travel abroad for further treatment

The actor became public knowledge earlier in March this year as he sought out the help of Ghanaians to finance his treatment

He has reportedly been battling the disease, which damages the protective covering surrounding nerve fibres in the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord, for over two years

Ghanaian actor John Bredu Peasah, known as Drogba, from the popular series YOLO, has shared a critical update on his health.

YOLO star Drogba Photo Source: johnpeasah

Source: Instagram

Peasah has been battling a severe demyelinating disease, which has significantly impacted his life. This condition, which damages the protective covering surrounding nerve fibres in the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord, has been a source of great concern for him and his supporters.

In March earlier this year, Peasah reached out to the public, seeking financial assistance for his treatment. His plea touched the hearts of many Ghanaians, who rallied to offer their support. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment, but recent developments have necessitated further medical intervention.

Peasah has revealed that his doctors have advised him to seek advanced treatment abroad. According to Peasah, preparing for this next phase of treatment has been challenging, but he remains hopeful and grateful for the support he has received thus far. He urged the public to grant him further assistance in the next phase of his treatment.

Ghanaians wish Drogba well

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

tooosweetnana said:

It’s well brother . God have already healed you

gloriaosarfo wrote:

It is well God is in full control What God cannot do does not exist

jamesgardinergh reacted:

You’re already healed bro!

Drogba's sister gave details of his illness

In a related story, the news of young Ghanaian actor Drogba's deteriorating health condition has put many netizens in shock.

After battling the demyelinating disease for nearly three years, the actor has finally appealed to the public for support.

His sister earlier opened up on how things have been for the actor since his diagnosis.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh