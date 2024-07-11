Award-winning musician, King Paluta has joined the list of fashionable male artists in Ghana

The young rapper based in the Ashanti Region of Ghana rocked stunning outfits as he travelled to the UK

Some social media users have commented on King Paluta's expensive designer wear as he travels abroad

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly called King Paluta, is among the top artistes billed to perform at the 2024 Ghana Party In A Park over the weekend.

The Makoma hitmaker and his team were spotted at the Kotoka International Airport as they departed the country to the United Kingdom.

King Paluta rocks classy outfits. Photo credit: @kingpalutamusic.

King Paluta looked like a dapper in an orange collared tee shirt and black sweatshirt that he paired with denim jeans.

The Telecel Ghana Artiste Of The Year winner looked classy in his signature natural locs while rocking expensive designer sneakers.

Watch the video below:

King Paluta dons an all-white outfit

Aseda hitmaker King Paluta posed like a supermodel, rocking a white sleeveless top and matching trousers.

For the photoshoot, the Kumasi-based rapper accessorised his look with black boots.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on King Paluta's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Snrmorrison stated:

If God says he will bless you. Nobody can stop him ❤

Aprilbeauteatelier stated:

King Paluta reign forever …

gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen stated:

So happy for him. Hustler of the year. He ain't taking his moment and time for granted

moda_stpatrick stated:

I said if this guy begin to get MUCH more money ... he go bee paa

Mensahras stated:

Aseda ampa. Nana Nyame as3e h).

solomon_adu_gyamfi stated:

You’ve worked so hard for this bro, enjoy

fred_media_housegh_ stated:

Enjoy your time @kingpalutamusic you deserve to be here and enjoy congratulations to him always.

King Paluta Says Bringing Grammy Awards to Africa Will Diminish The Value

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about King Paluta, who disclosed that the Grammy Awards' introduction to Africa would lessen the show's importance.

The award-winning musician continued by saying that things must stay that way so that African artists can leave their continent and pick up their awards.

Several social media users have left comments on UTV's viral video.

