Ghana Party In A Park: King Paluta Rocks Designer Outfits As He Travels To The UK: "Reign Forever"
- Award-winning musician, King Paluta has joined the list of fashionable male artists in Ghana
- The young rapper based in the Ashanti Region of Ghana rocked stunning outfits as he travelled to the UK
- Some social media users have commented on King Paluta's expensive designer wear as he travels abroad
Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly called King Paluta, is among the top artistes billed to perform at the 2024 Ghana Party In A Park over the weekend.
The Makoma hitmaker and his team were spotted at the Kotoka International Airport as they departed the country to the United Kingdom.
King Paluta looked like a dapper in an orange collared tee shirt and black sweatshirt that he paired with denim jeans.
The Telecel Ghana Artiste Of The Year winner looked classy in his signature natural locs while rocking expensive designer sneakers.
Watch the video below:
King Paluta dons an all-white outfit
Aseda hitmaker King Paluta posed like a supermodel, rocking a white sleeveless top and matching trousers.
For the photoshoot, the Kumasi-based rapper accessorised his look with black boots.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on King Paluta's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Snrmorrison stated:
If God says he will bless you. Nobody can stop him ❤
Aprilbeauteatelier stated:
King Paluta reign forever …
gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen stated:
So happy for him. Hustler of the year. He ain't taking his moment and time for granted
moda_stpatrick stated:
I said if this guy begin to get MUCH more money ... he go bee paa
Mensahras stated:
Aseda ampa. Nana Nyame as3e h).
solomon_adu_gyamfi stated:
You’ve worked so hard for this bro, enjoy
fred_media_housegh_ stated:
Enjoy your time @kingpalutamusic you deserve to be here and enjoy congratulations to him always.
