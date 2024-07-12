A lady abroad, in a video she shared on TikTok, revealed the hilarious reactions she got when she walked on the streets with her baby wrapped around her back with a cloth

She mentioned that she got stares from white people who were shocked to see her tie her baby at a back instead of using a pram

The lady found their reactions to the traditional African way of carrying a baby, adding that some of them even feared the baby would fall

A Ghanaian woman residing abroad shared how her traditional method of carrying her baby left folks abroad shocked. In the video shared on TikTok, the woman narrated the bewildered reactions she received from passersby, particularly from white onlookers, upon seeing her with her baby securely wrapped on her back with a cloth.

The video captured the woman walking down the streets while narrating the surprised expressions and stares she encountered. According to her account, many bystanders seemed astonished by the sight. She revealed that some folks even took pictures with her.

Expressing her amusement at the reactions, the Ghanaian lady found their perception of the traditional African method of baby-carrying funny. She humorously noted that some individuals appeared concerned about the baby's safety, fearing that the securely tied cloth might not be as secure as a stroller. However, not all white people are alien to the tradition. A white lady previously went viral as she learnt to carry a baby at her back.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

crymore said:

The one who took the picture is prolly going to ahow it to the cops

Ernie commented:

yes o sis I did some in Dubai they were all shocked and started taking pictures

pp reacted:

They don't know that the cloth is much more stronger than someone's relationship

