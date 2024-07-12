A host of Ghanaian performers have flown to the UK for this year's Ghana Party In the Park in London

Viral sensation and influencer Hajia Bintu has arrived in London, gearing up for the event

A video of her at the airport has sparked a frenzy online as fans share their reactions

Akwaaba UK, the showrunner behind the annual Ghana Party in the Park, is gearing up for the event's 20th edition in London.

The company's CEO, Denis Tawiah, says his team is ready to give fans in London a spectacular show.

Scores of Ghanaian talents, including King Paluta, Wendy Shay, KiDi, Lasmid, and Tulenkey, have already arrived in the UK to prepare for the concert on July 13.

Hajia Bintu joins UK concert entourage

In a video shared by the pop culture blog Blac Volta, the voluptuous Hajia Bintu was spotted at the airport on her way to London.

She joined the festival's new wave of billed talents, which includes Olive The Boy, the DWP Academy's Endurance Grand, and Lisa Quama.

While some fans expressed their anticipation for the fun-packed concert, others shared their reactions over Hajia Bintu's involvement in the show.

Fans react to Hajia Bintu's trip to London

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Hajia Bintru's trip to the UK for the upcoming Ghana Party In the Park.

sholeezee said:

Hajia bintu , what is another word for joke please ?? Aww now I feel for afronita this her ish with the little girl isn't good publicity at all .

30bg_lastborn wrote:

Ghana ne gyimii!!! Hajia bintu dey go do what exactly? Look at our Nigerian brothers

its_bebeeeeeeee quizzed:

What’s Hajia Bintu coming to do exactly?

rambovelly noted:

Akwaba UK should have even added another artist instead of Hajia Bintu.

