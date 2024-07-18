Mr Drew has expressed interest in joining a new record label after staying independent since his departure from music producer Kaywa's Highly Spiritual Music

In an interview with Jason El-A, the musician opined that he had been approached by one record label and was still contemplating the offer

The musician left Kaywa's camp after he completed his five-year contract with the label, releasing multiple hits under the outfit

Ghanaian musician Mr Drew has hinted at a possible move to a new record label. Since his departure from his former record label, he has spent time as an independent artiste.

Ghanaian musician Mr Drew has hinted at joining a new record label Photo Source: mrdrewofficial

Source: Instagram

This revelation came during a recent interview with Jason El-A on Max24 TV, where the musician shared that he had been approached by one record label and was still contemplating the offer.

Mr Drew initially gained prominence under the guidance of Kaywa at Highly Spiritual Music after his stint at MTN Hitmaker. The label, founded by renowned music producer and engineer Kaywa, was instrumental in Mr Drew's rise to fame. During his five-year tenure with the label, Mr Drew released multiple hits, establishing himself as a household name in Ghanaian music.

However, Mr Drew's relationship with Highly Spiritual Music was not without its trials. After fulfilling his contract, he decided to part ways with the label due to unfavourable terms and conditions that he discovered later in the agreement.

Despite these difficulties, Mr Drew emphasized that his departure from Highly Spiritual Music was mutual and amicable. In an earlier interview, he explained that there were no conflicts between him and the label, and he expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences he gained while working with Kaywa and his team.

Lynx Entertainment signs Eric Toscar

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Lynx Entertainment has signed seasoned media and music executive Eric Agyapong-Mensah, popularly known as Eric Toscar, to its growing team.

He will lead A&R and artiste management activities for the record label's new project, St. Lennon. Eric Toscar spoke to YEN.com.gh about his new role and vision for the record label.

Source: YEN.com.gh