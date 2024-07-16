Nigerian pop star Burna Boy held a gathering to commemorate his fourth studio LP, African Giant, in London

The album is his second most successful project on streaming platforms, with close to a billion hits

M.anifest, one of the several collaborators on the album, was in London to share in Burna Boy's glory

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest joined Burna Boy on stage during the recently held concert to commemorate the latter's African Giant album.

The high-striding LP, released in July 2019, earned him a Grammy nod for Best World Music Album at the awards' 62nd edition.

Burna Boy held a celebratory concert in London to thrill a lucky set of fans, with classics from the critically acclaimed album.

Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy and Ghanaian rapper M.anifest have linked up on stage in London. Photo source: X/BurnaBoyStans, X/M.anifestQuotes

Burna Boy patronises M.anifest on stage

M.anifest was one of nine collaborators on Burna Boy's 19-track African Giant album, which also included Future and Angelique Kidjo.

His verse on Another Story significantly complimented Burna Boy's objective to amplify Nigeria's current ills rooted in the country's history.

Per CNN, the song's political message made it a theme song for many fans on October 2, 2019, when Nigeria celebrated its 59th year of independence.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Burna Boy shared his admiration for M.anifest after their performance in London, calling him 'one intellectual'.

Fans react to Burna Boy and M.anifest's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans about Burna Boy's gesture towards M.anifest after their recent performance in London.

@NiiChelsea_ said:

"Burna Boy and the M.anifest movement transcends beyond music. Brothers for 4 Life."

@KoftownSd wrote:

"Burna know who the best rapper on the continent is"

@NiiAbbey007 noted:

"Manifest is far better than Sarkodie"

Burna Boy complains about Ghana Jollof

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Burna Boy had sampled a variety of jollof rice during a Complex interview, which required him to taste and guess which African country each meal was from.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star tasted each jollof and guessed right until he tried the Ghanaian jollof, whose taste he could not identify.

When he was told it was Ghanaian jollof, Burna was surprised and told Complex that Ghanaian jollof tasted and looked way better than what they had served him.

