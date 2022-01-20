Medikal's wife Fella Makafui has got her fans talking with a video of her dancing to Kuami Eugene and Captain Planet's song

She took her time to dance slowly and that is so admirable that her fans could not stop talking about her

Kuami Eugene and Captain Planet themselves have praised Fella Makafui for enjoying their song

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Fella Makafui, has stunned her fans with a new video dancing beautifully to Kuami Eugene and Captain Planet’s song Abodie.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Medikal’s wife is seen making slow but adorable moves to the song using her hands and waist.

Her facial expression and overall demeanour prove that Fella was really enjoying herself.

A collage of Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Massive reactions to Fella Makafui’s dance video

The video has triggered massive reactions from fans, including Kuami Eugene and Captain Planet themselves.

Kuami, for instance, heaped praises on Fella Makafui:

kuamieugene: “Kafui - Take Your 2.”

Captain Planet also could not keep calm over the video:

captainplanet4x4: “Geng Geng @fellamakafui give them.”

See more comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

rankingjohnney: “My queen.”

selevibeonvibe: “Give dem.”

mzz_staunch: “Nice dress.”

valove_hayford: “Beautiful woman.”

jtwinz_official: “Give them.”

Nana Ama McBrown sings Ayekoo for Fella Makafui

Meanwhile, versatile actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has sung beautifully for Medikal’s wife Fella Makafui in a video seen by YEN.com.gh.

The two women were together with happiness written all over their faces. Just then McBrown started singing Medikal’s Ayekoo song for Fella Makafui and this got her giggling.

The Ayekoo song is the special song Medikal sang for Fella when she successfully snatched him from Sister Derby.

No wonder McBrown singing that song would bring Fella Makafui beautiful memories.

The video also shows how lively and down-to-earth McBrown is in interacting with her colleague actresses and other celebrities. It also shows how versatile McBrown is as an individual.

