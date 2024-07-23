A fan of Stonebwoy took to social media to plead with Stonebwoy to sign comic actor Kyekyeku on his record label

Stonebwoy responded with a complimentary message to the actor, hailing him for mimicking him in a social media video

Many social media users who thronged to the comment section praised Stonebwoy for his endorsement of Kyekyeku

Award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has acknowledged the talents of comic actor Kyekyeku.

Stonebwoy hails Kyekyeku

A Stonebwoy fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video of a skit scene involving the actor Kyekyeku.

In the video, the actor mimicked Stonebwoy and sang his classic 2015 hit single, Mightylele, word for word in a comedic manner that amused the fan.

The fan tagged Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy in the social media post and pleaded with him to sign Kyekyeku to his Burninton Music Group record label.

The BHIM Nation President, impressed with Kyekyeku's comedic rendition of his song, responded to the fan's social media post with a complimentary message to the young actor.

In his response, Stonebwoy shared a line from the Mightylele song to acknowledge Kyekyeku's efforts to imitate him and his singing ability.

He wrote,

"Deal with the thing Deh!! Mightlele @Officialkyekye3."

Below is the social media post of Stonebwoy's interaction with the fan:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's social media post on Kyekyeku

Many social media users thronged to the comments to share their reaction to Stonebwoy's acknowledgement of Kyekyeku. Others also praised Kyekyeku for his comedic acting skills. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@dnsavagge commented:

"Kyekyeku be funny pass."

@Highest_mega commented:

"You absolutely must sign him on loan."

@max_khorbi commented:

"This song is spiritual ."

@KFlyjet commented:

"That's a masterpiece you created."

@badman_me1 commented:

"Kyekyeku de3 serious Bhimnative oooo."

@scaredemyrn25 commented:

"Kyekyeku nor Dey hear ."

Stonebwoy's video gets 1.4 million views on YouTube

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's music video for Your Body has attained a remarkable 1.4 million views on YouTube just four weeks after its release.

The Ghanaian afro-dancehall artiste's fan page shared the milestone on X (formerly Twitter), and fans expressed excitement about the song's success.

