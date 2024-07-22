Serwaa Amihere was present for the Tango Prime Wash activation event at Okaishie Market in Accra

The media personality danced and happily whined her waist in a video that has since gone viral on Instagram

The video has sparked wild reactions from many social media users who flooded the comments section

Popular Ghanaian TV presenter Serwaa Amihere showed off her spicy dance moves at an event where she hit the dance floor to entertain the crowd.

Serwaa Amihere dances on stage during the Tango Prime Wash event at the Okaishie market. Photo source: @ghhyper1 @serwaaamihere

Serwaa Amihere dances at Okaishie Market

In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper on Instagram, Serwaa Amihere was spotted at the Tango Prime Wash activation event at the Okaishie Market.

The GHOne TV presenter mounted the stage to showcase her dance moves and entertain the crowd present for the event. The socialite looked chic with heavy makeup and a pony-tail hairstyle that highlighted her facial features.

She also wore a purple Tango Prime Wash branded T-shirt with jeans, which showed her flat tummy and natural curvy figure.

In the short video, which has since gone viral, Serwaa Amihere moved her flexible waist on the stage with a fellow dancer. Onlookers were excited as they watched Serwaa show off her dance moves.

The onlookers could not help but admire the presenter as she easily moved her body on the dancefloor to Stonebwoy's Apotheke song, which features South African DJ and record producer, DJ Maphorisa.

Below is the video of Serwaa Amihere dancing on stage at Okaishie market:

Reactions to video of Serwaa Amihere dancing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the video of Serwaa Amihere dancing at the Okaishie market.

@jacquahboutique.ja commented:

"Serwaa, you are blessed"

@sweetghanaians commented:

"One day her Jeans will burst"

@v_pretzy commented:

"Serwaa is so beautiful ❤️"

@andy.akowuah

"Her facial expressions at the end thou ❤️❤️"

@julienobeng commented:

"All jokes aside, Serwaa can’t twerk. I’ve been watching her moves several times trying to do buh ɛmfa.And for me, it’s sad"

