Reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy has sparked rumours of a possible music collaboration with music duo Keche after a video of him and Keche Joshua surfaced online.

Stonebwoy jams to My Father song with Keche Joshua. Photo source: @stonebwoy @kecheglobal

Stonebwoy jams to My Father song with Keche Joshua

In a video shared by Keche on their official X handle, Stonebwoy was spotted jamming to Keche's latest song, My Father, which features King Paluta.

In the video, Stonebwoy and Keche are seen singing the song word for word and dancing to it as it is played in the background. The Dancehall artiste, who looked excited, later promoted the song before joking about their dance moves in front of the camera.

Keche Joshua, in the caption of the social media post, thanked Stonebwoy for showing his love for the song.

He wrote,

"Jamming our new song #MyFather with our brother @stonebwoy #BhimPresident thank u bro for loving the jam #KecheMyFather ft @kingpalutamusic"

The video, which showed Stonebwoy and Keche Joshua, has fueled a lot of curiosity as fans now wonder if a possible remix to the My Father song is in the works. Keche released My Father in June, which has garnered over 30k views on YouTube.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy and Keche Joshua jamming to the My Father song:

Reactions to the video of Stonebwoy and Keche Joshua jamming to My Father song

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in response to the video.

@y3nkoNkoaa commented:

"#KecheMyFather is a banger and no bro can tell me otherwise"

@badman_me1 commented:

"I hope u guys are going to cook something for us ?"

@scaredemyrn25 commented:

"Bhim nation Keche Global 1 family ✊"

@symkhad commented:

"bhimnatives love kecheglobal ❤️❤️❤️"

@elniino_GH commented:

"Remix Dey road anaaa "

