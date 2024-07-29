KiDi and Black Sherif, in a trending video, were spotted jamming to Blacko's hit Kilos Milos in the studio

In the video shared by KiDi on TikTok, the two musicians looked excited as they danced and sang the song

Fans have been now wondering whether the two musicians are going to collaborate on a song now

Ghanaian music stars KiDi and Black Sherif have excited fans with a new video shared on TikTok.

In the clip, posted by KiDi, the two musicians could be seen dancing and singing to Black Sherif's hit song Kilos Milos in a studio.

Ghanaian musicians KiDi and Black Sherif jam to Kilos Milos in the studio. Photo Source: kidimusic, blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Their passionate rendition of the song has sparked speculation about a potential collaboration.

The video showed KiDi and Black Sherif in a lively studio setting, excitedly enjoying the music.

The energetic interaction between them showed a strong chemistry between the two artistes. This display of friendship and mutual appreciation for each other caught the attention of fans.

Fans in the comments section shared their eagerness for collaboration between the two who have yet to work together.

Black Sherif and KiDi excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

danielbrempong92 said:

"I’m sure, ur album no de3 Blacko dey on 😊"

Wendy Obirikorang commented:

"You people have taken too long to drop that song"

𝑲𝑾 𝑬 𝑺 𝑰 𝑱 𝑼𝑵𝑬 wrote:

"Wow kidi blacko linkup gonna be massive"

Rich_Travis said:

"Kidi to the world….. This one wey we den blacko dey enjoy I hope say u guys go release track together "

Kidi Sly Enterprise commented:

"Something big is 🥰🥰 coming star boy kidi"

Maame JANE reacted:

"I think there’s something cooking ❤️❤️"

JOLLOF RICE wrote:

"Blacko is my boyfriend and Kidi is my Sugar Zaddy. Awe🥰"

Black Sherif dances at classic DJ's wedding

YEN.com.gh also reported that Black Sherif stole headlines when he took over the dancefloor at DJ and presenter Classic Deejay's wedding.

The 2023 TGMA Artiste of the Year was part of the groomsmen's squad, with the men looking dapper in their lavender kaftans and trousers.

Many people expressed their excitement at seeing Blacko steal the show at the wedding with his exceptional dance moves and energy.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh