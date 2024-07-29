Fameye, in a post he made on X (formerly Twitter), expressed interest in working with rapper Kweku Smoke

In his post, the singer mentioned that he would love to have a tape with Kweku Smoke, exciting many social media users

In the comments section of the post, fans of the musician urged both musicians to make the potential project happen

Ghanaian singer Fameye has stirred excitement on social media after making a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) expressing his desire to collaborate with rapper Kweku Smoke, hinting at a potential new project that has got fans excited.

Ghanaian musician Fameye says he is interested in working with Kweku Smoke. Photo Source: Kweku Smoke, Fameye

Source: Facebook

In his post, Fameye mentioned his interest in creating a tape with Kweku Smoke. He wrote:

"Kweku Smoke I wanna have a tape with 💨💨💨"

.The idea of these two talented musicians joining forces appealed to the imagination of many, leading to a storm of comments under the viral post.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts and support for the collaboration in the comments section. Many urged Fameye and Kweku Smoke to bring this potential project to life, expressing their eagerness to hear what the duo could create together.

Fameye and Kweku Smoke excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GLORY_BOSS123 said:

Peter ft Kweku Jesus 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

DirectorBerko wrote:

Straight 🔥🎶⛓️ Mr Peter x Kwaku Playman 😎 take us away 🙌 @Fameye

PopOmar11 commented:

Ah ah Charlie you squad go make a good pair paa

ArmsKari wrote:

@kwekusmoke_ ya got a missed call from Peter call back asap

YM_Awelisah commented:

You know music. Kweku Jesus and Peter, bring some life 🙏

odenke_pappy said:

E go Happen 🙏🏾

DirectorBerko wrote

Straight 🔥🎶⛓️ Mr Peter x Kwaku Playman 😎 take us away 🙌 @Fameye

Black Sherif and Kidi in the studio

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Kidi and Black Sherif, in a video, were spotted jamming to Bkacko's Kilos Milos in the studio.

In the video shared by Kidi on his TikTok page, the two musicians looked excited as they danced and sang the song.

The video excited fans as it had them wondering whether the two musicians were going to collaborate on a song together.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh