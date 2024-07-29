Fameye Expresses Interest In Working With Kweku Smoke, Fans React: "Make It Happen"
- Fameye, in a post he made on X (formerly Twitter), expressed interest in working with rapper Kweku Smoke
- In his post, the singer mentioned that he would love to have a tape with Kweku Smoke, exciting many social media users
- In the comments section of the post, fans of the musician urged both musicians to make the potential project happen
Ghanaian singer Fameye has stirred excitement on social media after making a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) expressing his desire to collaborate with rapper Kweku Smoke, hinting at a potential new project that has got fans excited.
In his post, Fameye mentioned his interest in creating a tape with Kweku Smoke. He wrote:
"Kweku Smoke I wanna have a tape with 💨💨💨"
.The idea of these two talented musicians joining forces appealed to the imagination of many, leading to a storm of comments under the viral post.
Fans were quick to share their thoughts and support for the collaboration in the comments section. Many urged Fameye and Kweku Smoke to bring this potential project to life, expressing their eagerness to hear what the duo could create together.
Fameye and Kweku Smoke excite fans
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Peter ft Kweku Jesus 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
DirectorBerko wrote:
Straight 🔥🎶⛓️ Mr Peter x Kwaku Playman 😎 take us away 🙌 @Fameye
PopOmar11 commented:
Ah ah Charlie you squad go make a good pair paa
ArmsKari wrote:
@kwekusmoke_ ya got a missed call from Peter call back asap
YM_Awelisah commented:
You know music. Kweku Jesus and Peter, bring some life 🙏
odenke_pappy said:
E go Happen 🙏🏾
