YouTuber and comic actor Dr Likee held a meet-and-greet session in the UK, where he met so many of his fans who took selfies with him

His fellow actor Kyekyeku was also there to support him as he also stole the spotlight and he had fans mob him

The pictures and videos have gone viral and excited many fans who appreciated the two actors for hosting the session

YouTuber and comic actor Akabenezer, aka Ras Nene, aka Dr Likee, hosted a meet and greet session for his fans during his visit to the UK.

Ras Nene, fellow comic actor Kyekyeku, and actress Nana Ama McBrown flew to the UK for gospel musician Nacee's concert, KAVOD.

Dr Likee hosted a meet-and-greet

As part of his trip to the UK, Dr Likee booked a date inside Julienest Gardens, Barking London, to hang out with his loyal fans on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

The event also advertised to Ghanaians living in the UK how they could easily send money to their loved ones in Ghana using Lemfi.

Many Ghanaians based in the UK were delighted to meet Dr Likee and Kyekyeku, who were there to support him. The fans mobbed them and had the opportunity to take a selfie with them, which brightened their day.

Photos from Dr Likee's meet and greet.

Reactions to Dr Likee's meet and greet

Below are the reactions to the pictures and videos from the meet and greet covered by famous blogger GhKwaku on Instagram:

gaiseyeliz900 said:

"London we outside, it's a pleasure meeting Dr Likee, Kyekyeku and Ghkwaku ❤️❤️❤️"

gaiseyeliz900 said:

"There's never a dull moment with Dr. LIKEE 😂😂😂😂"

fobi6 said:

"7th slide 😍👏😍sis Vero 😍"

issah_cubana said:

"Nice one 👏👏🙌🙌❤️❤️"

The purpose of the meet and greet.

Kyekyeku supporting Dr Likee.

