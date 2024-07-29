Ras Nene and Kyekyeku held a meet-and-greet event in London to connect with some of his fans abroad

The comic actor stole the spotlight at the event with a music performance to entertain the fans present at the event

Ras Nene's performance surprised and excited many social media who appreciated the actor for hosting the session

Ghanaian comic actor Ras Nene produced an impressive music performance at a private event he held in London.

Ras Nene performs music for his fans at his meet-and-greet event in London. Photo source: @official_ras_nene

Ras Nene entertains fans with music performance

Ras Nene held a meet-and-greet event in London to connect with his fans following his recent appearance at Nacee's KAVOD concert. Many people attended the event.

The actor's audience, mostly Ghanaians in the diaspora, were delighted to receive him. He held a little live band session in front of guests.

Ras Nene took to TikTok to share a video of himself performing a rendition of Ghanaian highlife legend Eric Agyeman's 1970s Wonko Menko song with his protégé Kyekyeku as his backing vocalist.

The actor had good stage craft and excellent audience engagement. His soothing voice left the audience beaming with smiles and dancing heartily.

Below is the video of Ras Nene performing at his meet-and-greet event:

Reactions to Ras Nene's music performance

The video of Ras Nene performing in a live band session at his meet-and-greet event in London gathered reactions from Ghanaians on TikTok. Many of them praised the actor for his vocal ability. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments.

Kojofoto101 commented:

"No one is talking about how Aka is in key throughout. That is hard 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Sugar commented:

"But low key AKA dey sing ooo❤️❤️."

user5381459272142 commented:

"He get voice paaa oo."

Kwesikilla commented:

"Aka is talented broooo."

Ab_diamond commented:

"Multi-talented man🥰."

kwameeugene248 commented:

"Wow Aka X really good 💯💯💯💯✌️✌️✌️."

Adwoa Sika Papabi commented:

"I want to be here 😩😩😩."

KofiCybork commented:

"wooow nice one there AKA ♥️key dey on point he dey sound like Amakye Dede 🥰🥰."

Home commented:

"U people are too much so u can do all this Aka."

Ish commented:

"This man erhhhh .. the street made him super smart."

Kofi Atuahene commented:

"Wofa too much."

