Kyekyeku, in an interview with Zionfelix, expressed excitement at the success of the Kavod Experience in London

The show organised by the Pan African Arts Society saw a large audience fill up the Dominion Center in London

In the interview, the actor expressed surprise at the turnout at the event, stating that he did not expect such a large crowd and gave a special thanks to Ghanaians in London

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku, in an interview with Zionfelix, expressed his excitement and surprise over the remarkable success of the Kavod Experience show in London, at which he performed. The event, organized by the Pan African Arts Society, featuring Ras Nene, Kyekyeku, and their crew, saw a substantial audience fill the Dominion Center.

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku expressing excitement at the success of the Kavod show in London Photo Source: official_kyekyeku

Source: Instagram

Kyekyeku shared his happiness at the impressive turnout. He said he had not anticipated such a large crowd. The show saw performances from Nacee and other gospel artistes.

The actor took the opportunity to express his heartfelt gratitude to the Ghanaians in London, who came out in droves to support the show. In a separate interview, Ras Nene also expressed joy at the turnout at the event.

Ghanaians react to Kavod's success

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

georgedarke said:

Abrokyire ye din fuo yebr3 w) obimanso fuo Ghana is far better than abroad fuo

qkwame_19 wrote:

Eii Ghanaians dey UK oo. Wow.

jokos1384 said:

IT WAS NOT YOUR SHOW BUT NACEE'S SHOW. GOSPEL SHOW AT DOMINION CENTRE IN LONDON IS ALWAYS SOLD OUT DUE TO THE HIGH LEVEL OF THE GHANAIAN CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY IN UK

Ras Nene ventures into real estate

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, said he is into real estate and is currently working on a 10-bedroom project.

The actor, who is very private about his assets, said a real estate venture was something he could not hide from the world.

He added that his motivation for that particular project was to easily house the kids who come from far and near to work with him. During the interview, the actor stressed the need for investing in young talents and mentioned that children were the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh