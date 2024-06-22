Actress Nana Ama McBrown hosted pupils and representatives of Strong Heroes and Junior Armour Football Academy, an underprivileged sports academy for children

Videos of her inspecting the worn-out boots of two of the pupils and calling for donations sparked emotions in many Ghanaians

Many people praised the star actress for throwing light on the struggles of the football academy

Actress and host of Onua Snowtime Nana Ama McBrown called on everyone to support the Strong Heroes and Junior Armour Football Academy after seeing their struggles.

Nana Ama McBrown and underprivileged pupils of a football academy. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

McBrown called for support for an underprivileged sports academy

The Strong Heroes and Junior Armour Football Academy were guests on Onua Showtime, where representatives talked about their passion for nurturing young people who are passionate about being professional footballers in future.

One video that got many people emotional was when the host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown, got on her knees to inspect the worn-out football boots of two of the football academy's players.

The studio audience was getting emotional about the situation, so The Empress tried to lighten the mood by cracking jokes.

One of the players had different-coloured boots on each foot, and in jest, Mrs McBrown Mensah asked whom each boot belonged to.

While inspecting the boots, she put all her fingers through the partially removed soles of one of the boots of one of the players to show how worn out they were, and this got many laughing hard.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown inspecting the worn-out football boots of two football academy players.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown calling on all and sundry to support the football academy.

Reactions to the emotional video

Many people in the comment section of the videos were moved by the video as they asked how they could help the youngsters fulfil their dream of getting proper football boots to train with.

Others also praised The Empress for throwing light on the struggles of the football academy as they prayed for her to live a longer life and bestowed God's blessings upon her life.

Below are the heartwarming reactions:

oba_akua1 said:

Hmmmm very sad

afiaansong said:

It is well hmmm

akwaaba_event_waiters said:

She is a good woman may she live long

veronicaetse4 said:

Your oil will never run dry, mummy. We love you. Haters will say it’s fake . But we know you are real ❤️❤️❤️

miss_ewurabenagh said:

That's why I call her my strong woman ❤️ I love you my mum

stellathe_star77 said:

So, my dear people of God, you see why l always say in Ghana it's Nana oooo Nana. A humble soul she is

ariana_osei said:

My favourite human being. I love her k3k3 and my Mommy loves her toooo much oh God

kumankuma.afia said:

On that note Nana Ama for president...❤️. Much love nana

kenzykay9_ said:

This will be a great TESTIMONY one day❤️

"God bless you": McBrown bought out two roadside food vendors' stock for the day

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, bought out a yam and plantain seller's stock for the day in a bid to support her business.

The lady said her stall, Nyame Ne Me Boafo Food Joint, was located at Nsawem around Prison Junction.

Another lady whose stall was close by also received GH¢400 from the actress, buying out her stock for the day.

