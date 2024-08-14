The New Force flagbearer, Nana Kwame Bediako, introduced his two pet dogs to media personality Berla Mundi in an interview on The Day Show

He noted that the dogs were a gift to him from Dutch professional footballer Memphis Depay and hinted that he named them Faith and Genesis

The video excited many fans as they talked about Berla's fear of dogs, while others discussed Mr Bediako's kingly lifestyle

Politician Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Freedom Jacob Caesar, flaunted the dogs Ghanaian-Dutch footballer Memphis Depay gifted to him.

Nana Kwame flaunts his dogs

In an exclusive interview on The Day Show with Berla Mundi, Nana Kwame Bediako said that Memphis Depay is one of his best friends and that he gifted him the dogs.

"He (Memphis Depay) sent them all the way from Spain, and brought them to me in Ghana," Nana Kwame Bediako said.

The New Force founder also added that the dogs' mother is with the former Atlético Madrid forward and that he fell in love with them when they were born.

He said that Memphis gifted him the gold chains for his pet dogs, whom he named Faith and Genesis.

In the same interview, Mr Bediako spoke about his love for animals and said he still has two tigers. However, he shared that the tigers no longer lived with him but had been relocated to a zoo.

"Without the tigers, I would have never built a zoo, and it is one of the things I had wanted to do the most: building a zoo and building a museum."

Nana Kwame speaks about his pets.

Reactions to Berla and Nana Kwame's video

Many people in the comment section talked about Berla Mundi's fear of dogs, which is displayed in the video.

Others also highlighted Nana Kwame Bediako's kingly lifestyle. Some social media users also mentioned that even the guards were scared of the dogs.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

sabali_dziedzom said:

"Cheddar living the presidential life before becoming the president 👏 😂"

oobedhopes_ said:

"The guards are even scared of the dogs…Hheerr😂"

sheil_aaa2 said:

"Body guard b3y3 guyguy Saa na dog no aka no😭😂"

namens_di_versatile said:

"Berla is afraid of the dogs 😂"

gentle_nate said:

"I’ve seen Memphis post these dogs a couple of times 🔥"

amb_efe said:

"If this dog chase you ennn you go knw say Jesus is lord 🤭🤭"

Berla meets Nana Kwame's dogs.

Cheddar speaks about his two tigers

YEN.com.gh reported that Cheddar, a.k.a. Freedom Jacob Caesar, got many people talking online after opening up about how he fed his two pet tigers.

In a video interview with media personality Andy Dosty, Cheddar said he fed the tigers a whole cow every three days.

He explained that even though it was expensive, he needed to do that to ensure that the animals did not resort to eating humans.

