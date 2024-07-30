Efia Odo, in a recent interview, shared details about her childhood memories and family life

The socialite got emotional as she spoke about her relationship with her father and some of the issues she had with him in the past

Many social media users who saw the video flooded the comment section to share their opinions

Ghanaian socialite turned musician Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with her father.

Efia Odo breaks down as she speaks about her relationship with her father. Photo source: @efia_odo

Source: Twitter

Efia Odo addresses her relationship with her father

In a video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, Efia Odo spoke about her childhood years in Ghana and the US. The socialite broke down into tears as she gave a detailed account of her relationship with her father.

Efia Odo disclosed that she had an estranged relationship with her father, as he was absent from her life during her childhood years in the US. She stated that she only got to speak with her father when she returned to Ghana some years back.

She said:

"I didn't know my dad until I returned to Ghana in 2015. He was like a stranger to me."

The socialite also added that the lack of parental love and lack of emotional connection with her father affected her, citing some of her childhood experiences.

She said:

"My issues with my father affected me. I remember watching movies and seeing a bride dancing with her father at her wedding, and I would start crying. There was something inside of me that wanted that connection with my father so badly. It's not happening because I am not allowing it. It is hard for me."

Below is the video of Efia Odo speaking about her relationship with her father:

Reactions to Efia Odo's comments about her father

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Efia Odo's comments about her relationship with her father.

@__ahkosua___ commented:

"This is sooo relatable, it hard to move pass it . It really difficult when you know you did it all by yourself. They missed all the times we needed them most. The trauma can't be explained enough."

@samken_ansong commented:

"2nd time breaking down in a week. meaning a lot has been bottled up. Stay strong Afia."

@akosuasophils commented:

"Hmmmmm I cry all the time when I see parent showing so much affection to their children. How I wish 😔."

@pegs_granola commented:

"Hmmmm, it is well, my dear🙏God is in control 🙏 love love love."

@williamdanso commented:

"Love you girl."

@stepupmedia4 commented:

"It’s ok. Pick his calls. One day the calls will stop forever. 😘😘😘."

Efia Odo turns Kwaku Manu down on live TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo refused to consider a proposal from Kwaku Manu, stating that the Kumawood actor was not her type of man.

According to Efia Odo, who was rumoured to have dated King Promise, she prefers her suitors to be responsible.

