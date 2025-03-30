Dulcie Boateng, in a video she shared on her social media page, gave her audience a tour of the house she built at the age of 22

The influencer, who is 28 years old, showed off the numerous cars she also bought at the ages of 23 and 24 and also showed the interior of the building

Dulcie claimed that she has been running ads on her social media pages for years, which was a large portion of the income she generates

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian social media influencer Dulcie Boateng has given her followers a look inside the house she built when she was just 22 years old.

Social Media influencer Dulcie Boateng flaunts her house. Photo source: dulcieboateng

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on her social media, the 28-year-old also showed the luxury cars she purchased at 23 and 24, highlighting her financial success. She also flaunted an expensive car a man bought her during talking stage.

Dulcie Boateng, who has made a name for herself on Snapchat, said her income comes mainly from running advertisements on her page and also from Porials Pitch, her annual sales event.

The first event was a major success, attracting a massive crowd that caused traffic around the Accra Mall and Tema highway. In her home tour video, Dulcie stated that her upcoming 2025 event was going to be even bigger.

She also disclosed that her earnings allowed her to buy a Range Rover for her mother, to show her gratitude for her support over the years.

In 2023, she made headlines for surprising her mother with two Range Rovers, a Velar and an Evoque and GH¢500,000 in cash for her birthday. She presented the money in a handwoven basket during a dinner celebration.

Dulcie’s success was recently on display when she generated GH¢600,000 in just two minutes from selling stands for her 2025 Porials Pitch event. She posted a screenshot of her earnings on Snapchat, showing multiple notifications of customers buying stands for GH¢6,000 each.

In an old interview on The Delay Show, Dulcie explained that her earnings mainly come from brand deals and promotions on Snapchat.

Dulcie Boateng's success causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

abuonsuma said:

"If you want to jab, just @ me and stop this. This one that you keep mentioning the ages you did what. You want my parents to sack me from the house or what?"

connect4241 commented:

"What’s soo special about her that you ll buy her a car over $ 80k.. during talking stage herrrrh?"

iamlutinus said:

"You people should leave her alone. Even if she’s what you’re saying, she did good with the money. We know girls who’s been sleeping around but can’t do anything for themselves. Abeg let her think waii."

Diana Asamoah flaunts mansion

Diana Asamoah recently also showed off the real estate her success has afforded her in a viral video.

YEN.com.gh reported that the gospel star had numerous luxury cars parked in the compound just like Dulcie Boateng.

Diana Asamoah's source of income is believed to be from her illustrious music career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh