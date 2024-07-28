Ghanaian socalite Efia Odo has apologised to her colleague in the entertainment industry Sister Afia over their recent indifferences

During the Saturday, July 27 edition of United Showbiz, she publicly denounced her actions, admitting that they were uncalled for

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions, as some accepted her apology while others did not

The long-standing feud between Ghanaian celebrities Efia Odo and Sister Afia seems nearing a resolution, as one party has decided to withdraw.

Efia Odo gave up on the beef on Saturday, July 27, 2024, during the June 27, 2024, edition of United Showbiz after expressing remorse over the recent incidents.

Efia Odo has apologised to Sister Afia over their recent feuds. Image source: Sister Afia, Efia Odo

Source: Facebook

She admitted on the show that her actions were uncalled for, and her instincts rebuked her for them. She, thus, publicly apologised to Sister Afia, signalling a possible end to the contentious relationship that has captivated the public and media for some time.

A social media comment sparked the rekindling of their feud. The incident began when a fan intentionally tagged Efia Odo as Sister Afia in response to a photo of Sister Afia.

Feeling disrespected, Efia Odo quickly asked the netizen not to make such comparisons. Sister Afia, offended by Efia Odo's reaction, responded with a tweet calling Efia Odo derogatory names, including "industry machine," which escalated into an online altercation.

The dispute intensified, leading Sister Afia to release a diss track aimed at Efia Odo. In retaliation, Efia Odo released her own song targeting Sister Afia.

However, in recent developments, Efia Odo has extended an olive branch by publicly apologising for her part in the conflict.

She acknowledged that she overreacted to the fan's tweet and regretted her actions. As of now, Sister Afia has not publicly responded to Efia Odo's apology and fans and observers await further developments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. While some believed her apology was genuine and lauded her for showing maturity, others also said she only pretended to be remorseful.

@Texel_Scrilla wrote:

"Settings nkoaaa she wan trend."

@UhmStargod wrote:

"Efia Odo wey she come barb twi like that? Take me back to yesterday then this lady get accent erh."

@ktizzleunited wrote:

"Efia odo naa she be nice girl oo. She for look sharp."

@Qwar_jo wrote:

"I'm really impressed by her new direction may God bless her and strengthen her."

@keesom106 wrote:

"And the Oscar’s go to …."

Source: YEN.com.gh