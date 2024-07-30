KiDi, via social media, announced that he is set to release a new collaboration with Black Sherif

The singer also dropped the details of the upcoming song and urged his fans to anticipate the new song

KiDi and Black Sherif, in a recent video, were spotted jamming to Blacko's hit Kilos Milos in the studio

Ghanaian singer KiDi excited his fans by announcing the details of his new music project.

KiDi unveils his new music collaboration with Black Sherif. Photo source: @kidimusic @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

KiDi shares details of collaboration with Black Sherif

KiDi took to his Instagram page to share a carousel post and announced his second single of 2024 with Black Sherif, five months after releasing his smash hit song, Danger.

The new upcoming music project, Lomo Lomo, will mark the first time both KiDi and Black Sherif have collaborated on a song. The singer disclosed that the song will be released on music streaming platforms on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The last slide of the carousel post featured videos of KiDi interacting with his song and Black Sherif dancing in the music studio.

Celebrities and music fans thronged the comments section of the post announcing the project, hailing KiDi and Black Sherif for collaborating. Many of them also expressed their anticipation for the song.

KiDi and Black Sherif recently excited fans after they were spotted dancing and singing to Black Sherif's hit song Kilos Milos in a studio.

Below is the social media post of KiDi announcing his new collaboration with Black Sherif:

Reactions to KiDi's upcoming collaboration with Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users.

@lanur_ commented:

"Siriiiii !!! Set the alert !! They’re not ready for this one!"

@24_deezy commented:

"Last slide says it all 😂🔥#Banger 🔥🔥."

@_ulafala_ commented:

"Last slid my mood 31st."

@sterlingboss_ commented:

"Collab of the year🔥."

@brakojogram commented:

"We’re here for it."

KiDi spotted with Don Jazzy and Fatawu Issahaku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi took to social media to share a video of himself interacting with Don Jazzy and Black Stars player Fatawu Issahaku.

The video showed KiDi exchanging pleasantries with Don Jazzy on the streets. KiDi and Don Jazzy talked and took photos together before the singer left to perform at the Ghana Party In The Park music festival at Oak Hill Park in Barnet, UK, on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh