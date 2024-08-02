Ypee has taken to social media to shower praise on Ghanaian dancehall artiste and colleague musician for reasons known to him

It is unclear what prompted the show of adoration, but Ypee took to his X(formerly Twitter) page to honour the dancehall star, calling him the realest

Fans of Shatta Wale took to the comments section of Ypee's post to agree with him and commended him for recognizing the pureness of the self-proclaimed dancehall king

Ghanaian rapper Ypee has taken to social media to shower praise on fellow musician and dancehall star Shatta Wale.

Ypee showers praise on Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale. Photo source: Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

In a heartwarming post on his X (formerly Twitter) page, Ypee honoured Shatta Wale, calling him the realest in the game. This unexpected admiration caught the attention of fans and followers.

The exact reasons behind Ypee's public adoration remain unclear, leaving fans speculating about what prompted this commendation. However, the sincerity of Ypee's message made a lot of SM fans happy.

Shatta Wale fans did not hesitate to agree with Ypee's sentiments. The comments section of Ypee's post was filled with comments from fans who agreed with his praise. Many commended the successful musician for acknowledging the self-proclaimed dancehall king's pureness and authenticity.

Ypee's praise of Shatta Wale gets netizens' reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Shatta_Ellis said:

"Shatta Movements are behind you. We all know what you are saying is the truth not because you wanna chase clouts but that’s the truth. Keep on soaring higher Pee 👊🏽"

kwesibabrick commented:

"Realest Gee ever 100%"

Nomadazarky3 wrote:

"Real recognizes Real.. that's all"

PoundzMali36163 wrote:

"Wa k) gye 1000 cedis ong. kumasi guy will hype you only when you give him coins"

milito177 commented:

"Ypee is the realest"

Shatta Wale to visit Vybz Kartel

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel was released from prison on July 31 after a 13-year jail term.

His release this week brought excitement to a host of Ghanaian musicians, including Shatta Wale.

In a trending video, Shatta Wale spoke about his plans to visit Vybz Kartel. In Jamaica and serve him.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh