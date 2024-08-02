Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel was released from prison on July 31 after a 13-year jail term

His release this week brought excitement to a host of Ghanaian musicians, including Shatta Wale

In a trending video, Shatta Wale disclosed his plans to visit Vybz Kartel in Jamaica and serve him

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was in a celebratory mood following the release of Vybz Kartel from prison.

The Jamaican artist became a free man after a 13-year jail term after a court of appeals' decision not to retry him on murder charges.

Shatta Wale plans to visit Vybz Kartel

Shatta Wale expressed his excitement following Vybz Kartel's release from prison in a trending social media video.

The dancehall artiste announced his plan to visit the artist at his residence in Jamaica and celebrate his newfound freedom with him.

Shatta Wale also declared his intention to become a servant to Vybz Kartel, whom he considers a mentor in the dancehall music genre.

He said:

"I will travel. I will go to Jamaica this time. You will see me on TikTok sweeping in front of Vybz Kartel's gate. I will become his servant at his house."

He also criticised some Ghanaian musicians for celebrating Vybz Kartel's release despite not speaking about him on any platform before his new freedom.

Shatta Wale explained that he was the only Ghanaian musician who truly supported the musician throughout the years and had learned many things from him.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale announcing his plan to visit Vybz Kartel:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments

Shatta Wale's comments gathered negative reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many criticised him for planning to tarnish his big brand just to become a servant to another musician.

@PRINCE_k_ZOGAN commented:

"No self respect as an individual. Ebe sad for an artist of his caliber."

@nokofreshba commented:

"Beyoncé gave u a feature what u take do ebi kartel he house sweeping wey go do u something forgetting u have a song which u no fit promote cox of ur stingy audio money life."

@JoystickGoddey commented:

"Lol Ghanaian artistes no be serious.. how this be issue? why you wan fight over Vybz kartel??"

@Lutamann commented:

"Top tier artiste paaa for Ghana wey dey Jon ein body like this? 😭😭. How can an artiste of his caliber be doing this..herh Shatta Wale fall off."

@_rickyB_013 commented:

"A-list artist 🤦🏽‍♀️ oh Ghana."

Shatta Wale speaks after Vybz Kartel's release

