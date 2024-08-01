On July 31, Jamaican dancehall star Adidja Palmer, popularly known as Vybz Kartel, who was in prison for murder, was released after 13 years

The global dancehall community has taken his release as a milestone, drawing in remarks from the genre's top stars, including Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy's post about the ex-prisoner's release, hinting at bringing him to Ghana has stoked his rivalry with Shatta Wale's core fans

Vybz Kartel heralded as the dancehall genre's topmost crooner, has become a free man after serving 13 years in jail for murder.

This comes after a Jamaican court of appeals declined to retry him on his murder charges, paving the way for his release.

Vybz Kartel's freedom has thrown the dancehall community into a frenzy as the genre's performers and fans share their thoughts about his release.

Stonebwoy chimes in on Vybz Kartel's release Instagram/Stonebwoy, X/VybzOfficial

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy hails Vybz Kartel

On Twitter, Stonebwoy chimed in on the frenzy surrounding the release of Vybz Kartel, saying,

“Adidja Azim Palmer. Road ago bun up. Free at last. Bhim Festival?”

The reigning Reggae Dancehall artiste of the year referenced his highly patronised stadium concert, with his post hinting at recruiting Vybz Kartel for the show.

His post has made him a target, with some fans, especially those from his archrival Shatta Wale's camp labeling him as an opportunist.

The fans argue that while Shatta Wale joined dancehall stars worldwide to rally behind the Free Gaza movement with songs, Stonebwoy refused to follow suit.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's post after Vybz Kartel's release

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's hint at recruiting Vybz Kartel for the upcoming Bhim Festival.

@wofaase_ said:

"Efo wan tap in he nor know you exist bro rest🤣🤣."

@mbye007 wrote:

"Am a fan but sometimes you need to allow things to come naturally. Am not saying you were never concerned about Vybs but I have never seen you post him. Again could have post that he is freed but asking him to grace Bhim concert is definitely premature."

@Ginkor4 remarked:

"Tap in Merchant 😭😂."

@jamalsphotoss noted:

"He will have the craziest concert Ghana has ever seen if he brings this man to Bhim festival."

@TheAce_Jerseys added:

"People who don’t see / Ignore this guy’s hypocrisy are another level of Dishonesty. Look how he’s acting like he cares about Vybz lmao."

Shatta Wale hails Vybz Kartel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale, a loyalist of the Free Gaza movement rallying the system to free Vybz Kartel despite his criminal background, had heralded his release.

The self-styled Ghanaian dancehall king scored a collaboration with the Jamaican star on his 10-track MAALI album released last year. Their song Mansa Musa became an instant fan favourite.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh