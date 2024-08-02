Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has released photos of her new African print outfit and stylish gele headwrap

Akuapem Poloo looked charming in a simple African print dress that accentuated her famous curves

Some social media users have commented on Akuapem Poloo's flawless makeup look and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, is one of the female celebrities who loves to rock African print dresses for her viral photoshoot.

Since she converted from Christianity to Islam, Akuapem Poloo has always dressed decently in a long African-print dress.

The mother-of-one looked splendid in a mermaid-inspired African print dress, highlighting her curvy shape.

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo looks flamboyant in African print dresses for her photoshoot. Photo credit: @akuapem_poloo.

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo styled the long-sleeve dress with a perfectly matched glittering plain kente gele to match her look.

To enhance her look, she wore heavy makeup, bold pink lipstick, and long eyelashes. To complete her look, she wore black strappy high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Akuapem Poloo's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nba_4ktrey999 stated:

"Islam is beautiful ☪️💚"

rabiatu5210 stated:

"I pray this veil be permanent a Year to come 🙏"

Jammrokk stated:

"PERFECT."

Munashjeff stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍😍"

Faisalsalifu.90 stated:

"You are looking so beautiful dear 💚❤️😍"

Fatashfeedellice stated:

"Beautiful❤️❤️"

ismu_beauty_touch stated:

"Hajia Haniya for a reason 🔥🔥🔥"

aye_shatta stated:

"Empress ❤️❤️❤️"

Adizaouroafa stated:

"You look beautiful, sis may Allah continue raining his Rahmah on you"

Yeboahed stated:

"You look very decent❤️"

Adizaouroafa stated:

"You look beautiful sis may Allah continue raining his Rahmah on you"

spatter809 stated:

"You are so amazing 🥰 and beautiful ❤️💚woman l see in my life😍❤️Mama."

Paulfeneboy stated:

"Pretty akuapem poloo ❤️❤️❤️❤️💚💚💚💚🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍I love you"

ismu_beauty_touch stated:

"Hajia Haniya for a reason 🔥🔥🔥"

mubahero60 stated:

"❤️❤️ Hadjia beauty"

Akuapem Poloo rocks denim jeans

For this photoshoot, Akuapem Poloo looked sporty in a long-sleeve shirt and ripped jeans. She wore a simple, coloured hairstyle that she covered with a blue turban.

Check out the photos below:

Akuapem Poloo slays in Abaya dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akuapem Poloo's outfit she wore to celebrate the 2024 Eid.

In Ramadan, Akuapem Poloo made her first trip to Mecca after converting to Islam.

Some social media users have commented on Akuapem Poloo's attire, which she shared on Instagram.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh