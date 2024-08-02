2024 Britain's Got Talent star, Abigail Dromo, shared a video of her displaying another hurting talent, which is ballet

The partially deaf dancer shared the video on TikTok of her dancing with two ladies who were advanced ballet dancers

Many people applauded her for trying new things related to dancing, while others watched the video in awe

Talented Kids Season 14 Winner Abigail Adjiri Dromo displayed another talent of hers: dancing ballet.

Afronita's mentee, Abigail Dromo, displays her ballet skills. Image Credit: @abigail_dromo and @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Abigail flaunts ballet dancing skills

In the video, the BGT star Abigail Dromo and two other advanced ballet dancers are dressed in mini tulle dresses, stockings that match their skin tone, and pointe shoes.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Abigail noted that she was still in the beginning stages of her ballet class and that, with time, she would soon be a master at it.

"Talented Kids Season 14 Winner Abigail Adjiri Dromo displayed another talent of hers which is dancing ballet," she wrote in the caption on her TikTok page.

Video of Abigail dancing ballet.

Reactions to the video of Abigail dancing ballet

Many people in the comment section talked about their admiration for Abigail expanding her scope in dancing by taking up ballet classes.

Others also gushed over her exceptional dance moves in the video and showered her with praise.

The heartwarming comments are below:

International Mama La Bai💛 said:

"Awwww sooo beautiful Abi❤️❤️"

Jozeys14Kitchen said:

"The way my girl loves Ballerina , I pray I can take her outside the country to have a beautiful future in what she loves the most 🥺❤️🙏"

user2124614404498 said:

"May the Almighty God take you to higher grounds where you have not even think of. God bless you more little Angel ❤️❤️"

blessed child said:

"wow this is so beautiful ❤️❤️"

Eagle Toledo🔮🧿 said:

"You’re a beautiful star ⭐️❤️"

AbenaLucie said:

"I'm in love with you caption. You will go far Abigail."

Julie_5454 Juliet said:

"May the good lord increase you in those gifted talents go higher girl much love"

Abigail landed a major deal

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Ghanaian dancer and Britain's Got Talent star Abigail Dromo at an exclusive deal signing has surfaced online.

In the video, Abigail was seen in the company of some men, purported to be her managers, visiting the Ghana Health Service office in Accra.

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh