Actress Joselyn Dumas has released a video to wish her followers on social media a Merry Christmas

The video showed Joselyn's daughter, Senia, who is now a grown-up, also sharing her Christmas wishes

Many have been fascinated by the growth of Joselyn's daughter and the striking resemblance they share

Ghanaian actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas has released a rare video with her daughter, Senia.

The video had the actress and her pretty daughter sharing their Christmas messages with Joselyn's followers on social media.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Joselyn Dumas is seen sitting in a car with her daughter who was full of smiles.

Joselyn Dumas' daughter Senia is an adult now Photo source: @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

Looking gorgeous with their sparkling white teeth, the two wished viewers of the video a merry Christmas.

Sharing the video, the proud mother referred to her daughter as her twin sister adding that they were wishing Ghanaians a Merry Christmas,

"From my twin and i…the Merriest Christmas♥️," she said.

Fans wowed by Joselyn Dumas and daughter's striking resemblance

The video of Joselyn Dumas and her daughter has sparked massive reactions from her followers. While some are impressed by t growth of the actress' daughter, others are just amazed by their striking resemblance.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below.

thekevinj_ said:

"She got so bigggggg ."

4_kukua said:

Even the voice is twinning

akweley_suma said:

She definitely look your whole face and voice

adams__zakarias said:

That beautiful daughter look exactly like you, like mother like daughter

toobuitiful_empire said:

You gave birth to yourself. Merry Christmas ma

