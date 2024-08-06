Yvonne Nelson's school architecture has sparked reactions from social media users after a video of the beautiful school surfaced

The building featured a nice blend of violet, purple and white colours, giving it a unique look as compared to other Ghanaian school buildings

In the comments section of the video shared on TikTok by @gobevents, some Ghanaians expressed interest in taking their children to the school

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson's Yvonne Nelson International School has captured the hearts of social media users. A video of the school's unique architecture has surfaced on social media, generating a lot of chatter among Ghanaians.

The video, shared on TikTok by @gobevents, showed the school's striking design. The building features a blend of violet, purple, and white colours, setting it apart from other Ghanaian schools.

The school's exterior and environment looked clean and attractive, and the black-and-white gravels on the compound added to their beauty.

Social media users reacted positively to the video. Many Ghanaians were impressed by the school's appearance and expressed interest in enrolling their children. The combination of colours and modern design impressed netizens, who praised the actress' efforts.

Yvonne Nelson's school sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

abigailesinuameku said:

nice environment, nice uniform and I believe tuition will be good as well, congratulations Yvonne.

shantel commented:

Alaaaa…YNIS. Environment check..✅💯I wish it closer to me..to send my wards.bravo sister❤️

ROYALTY wrote:

"Very cute & neat❤️❤️❤️‘Adey just imagine the fees"

jayabenachillin said:

"God bless Yvonne Nelson soo much."

prettypat887 commented:

"very good and well done My favorite actress Yvonne Nelson."

Empress Zainab said:

"I wish I can send my daughter to Yvonne Nelson international school"

Graduation ceremony at Yvonne Nelson's daycare

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, The Class of 2024 pupils of actress Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama, graduated on July 31, 2024.

Photos and videos showing the ceremony's highlights surfaced online and left many people awed.

Many people applauded the star actress for building a beautiful school and congratulated the little ones.

