Ghanaian Socialite, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, is celebrating her birthday today

The Actress took to her Instagram page to share some beautiful photos to mark her 33rd birthday

Fans and well-wishers of Akuapem Poloo acknowledged her special day with others showering her with blessings and goodwill

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Socialite, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has marked another milestone in her life,

The Actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday and she did that by sharing photos where she dressed exquisitely.

Akuapem Poloo. Photo Source: @akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

In the first outfit, she wore a corset dress which accentuated her curves gracefully and fell to the floor. The dress had thick single sleeves that hugged her arms.

Taking to her Instagram page to share birthday photos, she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As I start a new calendar, living the new chapter, Glamour and glitz of the stars, beauty and grace of the sun, shine upon me the Love to my heart and joy to my soul... HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME

In another post she wore another beautiful dress. She looked stunning in her silver dress. She paired her look with pink heels and a blue cap.

She captioned the post:

I’m keeping it cool I’m +1 today and I thank God for adding another year to me

Fans and well-wishers wish Akuapem Poloo a happy birthday

_maame_tee16:

Paving way for others on 1st June❤️it's our day. May God bless you darling ❤ you're L

_asantewaaaa_:

Happy birthday Queen❤️❤️❤️

antolecky:

Happy birthday babe!

antolecky:

Happy birthday babe!

akua.slimzy.52:

Happy Glorious birthday Love God bless you

ekua_maanan:

Happy birthday dearest we love u❤️

realchidimmaaneke:

Happy Birthday Beautiful ❤️

miztoby:

Happy birthday. Happy new month. To a very strong and beautiful woman❤️I wish you all the best as you celebrate your birthday today❤️Enjoy every bit of it❤️Happy birthday my sexy Poloo ❤️❤️❤️

coco20collections:

Happy birthday Poloo. God bless you immensely.

flaviogh2021:

Happy birthday to you my sweet heart may this year will be your blessings year for ever.❤️❤️❤️❤️ Ghana people love you soo much the kindness You have for us

Akuapem Poloo Celebrates Ghana's World Cup Qualification With Breathtaking Photo

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Akuapem Poloo known in real life as Rosemond Alade Brown has celebrated the country's World Cup qualification against Nigeria.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the actress, Akuapem Poloo was seen wearing a beautiful attire made out of the colours of Ghana's flag.

She complimented her looks with her pretty face as well as a very beautiful hairstyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh