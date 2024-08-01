The Class of 2024 pupils of actress Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama, graduated on July 31, 2024

Photos and a video showing highlights from the ceremony surfaced online and left many people awed

Many people applauded the star actress for building a beautiful school and congratulated the little ones

The pupils who attend Just Like Mama, the daycare of seasoned actress Yvonne Nelson, graduated from the institution on July 31, 2024.

Kids from Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama, celebrate their graduation. Image credit: @utvghana and @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Just Like Mama kids graduate

The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024 was beautiful, with several pupils of Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama, bagging several awards.

A video of the highlights from the ceremony was sighted on the Instagram page of renowned media house, UTV Ghana.

Various activities took place, such as the pupils reciting poems, displaying their incredible talents, playing the piano and singing, and reading.

At the same event, Yvonne Nelson inaugurated her school, the Yvonne Nelson International School (YNIS), after announcing and sharing the construction progress on social media in May 2024.

Below are highlights of the graduation of Just Like Mama pupils:

Reactions to Just Like Mama graduation video

Many people in the comments applauded Yvonne Nelson and hailed her for her powerful impact on the educational system in Ghana.

Others also talked about how beautiful and clean the school was.

ambitious_afia said:

"Yvonne you are blessed ankasaaaa this is beautiful 😍"

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

"She is doing so well. The students are trained so well. Well done Yvonne"

otemaaamoah said:

The school is soooo neat and beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍

derbyabena said:

"Wow so serene and calming for kids educational purposes 🤗✌️🙏👌😍"

mamekoramah said:

"Aawwww ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless u Yvonne weldone"

hajia42 said:

"Congratulations Yvonne keep soaring higher"

portiaadosinaba said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ Weldone YN, you are doing great 👍🏼"

Photos from the Just Like Mama graduation are below:

Yvonne Nelson looks beautiful in video

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian rapper Medikal was at the premises of Yvonne Nelson's daycare to see his daughter, Island Frimpong.

The video, which was originally shared on Medikal's Snapchat, showed him bonding with Yvonne Nelson as they made a video together.

In the video, the gorgeous actress looked a bit different amid rumours that she was carrying a baby, and she rocked a free-flowing long dress.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh