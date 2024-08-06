Afua Asantewaa, in a video, danced with her husband, Kofi Aduonum, in their living room, reactions from social media users

The socialite and her husband seemed to be in a jolly mood as they grooved to Kwame Yogot and Kuami Eugene's Biibi Besi

The video, which was shared by Afua Asantewaa on TikTok, had Ghanaians admiring the bond between the couple in the comments section

Ghanaian socialite Afua Asantewaa shared a video that has captivated social media users. The video, posted on her TikTok account, shows her dancing joyfully with her husband, Kofi Aduonum, in their living room. The energy connection has got positive reactions from netizens.

In the video, the couple could be seen grooving to the song 'Biibi Besi' by Ghanaian artiste Kwame Yogot and Kuami Eugene.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband share a special bond. During her Guinness World Record attempt, he was by his by her side throughout the period. The pair have often displayed their affection for each other publicly.

Ghanaians hail Afua Asantewaa and hubby

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Have Jesus said:

"God bless you all, keep enjoying life,the Yahweh is at your back 🙏"

NanaAkyereCharlotteTabitha said:

"I always liked to watch you, Sister Asantewaa, and her husband... it's beautiful and I love you 🥰🥰"

Louisa Wilson wrote:

"If I say Afua worryton aaa u say what😂"

Adepa Nyamenaye commented:

"Afua you have done well oo,Mr can now dance paaa.Training successful"

Ohemaa Tina said:

"Sister Afua please tell ur husband i need his younger brother wai"

Afua Asantewaa jams to King Paluta's song

Afua Asantewaa jammed and sang a snippet of King Paluta's new single Makoma in a video she shared on TikTok.

Paluta released the full version of the song after the snippet he shared went viral, and people jammed to it on social media.

Afua Asantewaa sang the tune word-for-word, impressing many Ghanaians as the snippet came out not long ago.

