Afua Asantewaa Dances With Her Husband In Viral TikTok Video, Ghanaians React
- Afua Asantewaa, in a video, danced with her husband, Kofi Aduonum, in their living room, reactions from social media users
- The socialite and her husband seemed to be in a jolly mood as they grooved to Kwame Yogot and Kuami Eugene's Biibi Besi
- The video, which was shared by Afua Asantewaa on TikTok, had Ghanaians admiring the bond between the couple in the comments section
Ghanaian socialite Afua Asantewaa shared a video that has captivated social media users. The video, posted on her TikTok account, shows her dancing joyfully with her husband, Kofi Aduonum, in their living room. The energy connection has got positive reactions from netizens.
In the video, the couple could be seen grooving to the song 'Biibi Besi' by Ghanaian artiste Kwame Yogot and Kuami Eugene.
Afua Asantewaa and her husband share a special bond. During her Guinness World Record attempt, he was by his by her side throughout the period. The pair have often displayed their affection for each other publicly.
Ghanaians hail Afua Asantewaa and hubby
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
"God bless you all, keep enjoying life,the Yahweh is at your back 🙏"
NanaAkyereCharlotteTabitha said:
"I always liked to watch you, Sister Asantewaa, and her husband... it's beautiful and I love you 🥰🥰"
Louisa Wilson wrote:
"If I say Afua worryton aaa u say what😂"
Adepa Nyamenaye commented:
"Afua you have done well oo,Mr can now dance paaa.Training successful"
Ohemaa Tina said:
"Sister Afua please tell ur husband i need his younger brother wai"
Afua Asantewaa jams to King Paluta's song
Afua Asantewaa jammed and sang a snippet of King Paluta's new single Makoma in a video she shared on TikTok.
Paluta released the full version of the song after the snippet he shared went viral, and people jammed to it on social media.
Afua Asantewaa sang the tune word-for-word, impressing many Ghanaians as the snippet came out not long ago.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.