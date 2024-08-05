A video of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II promising to enstool Dentaa as a Queen mother has surfaced on social media

The revered Asantehene, who was impressed with the gorgeous looks of the renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur, promised to give her stool

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has promised to enstool Ghanaian entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng, Queen Mother.

Otumfuo made the promise to Dentaa during a conversation in the UK. Dentaa was among Ghanaians in the UK who joined the Asantehene to commemorate the UK edition of the Akwasidae festival.

Otumfuo has promised to enstool Dentaa as Queen mother. Image source: The Asante Nation

She looked regal in a lovely Kente Cloth and some gold ornaments. Recognising the need to pay homage to the King, Dentaa, an indigene of Asante-Akyem Juaso, visited the King's UK residence to show herself to him.

Otumfuo acknowledged her good looks immediately after he saw her, stating that she looked like a queen. During their conversation, Dentaa seized the moment to appeal to Otumfuo to make her a queen mother.

Without any hesitation, Otumfuo agreed to enstool her, however, after the Akwasidae festival was celebrated.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video greeted Otumfuo's promise to Dentaa with mixed reactions. While some hailed it as a great move, others said it was unnecessary.

@justricki4u wrote:

"This is not necessary! Develop your kingdom.!"

@OwuraKw95730080 wrote:

"In fact I watched this conversation over and over on Lady Dentaa's page. So lovely. "

@rayagyei wrote:

"Am I the only one who finds a problem with this. Imagine the British King sitting in a room not filled pictures of his ancestors , a land of different people and different culture in this current world celebrating a major festival. It just won’t happen.This is bad. Develop yours"

@Julius12363229 wrote:

"This "bɛyɛ adwuma no wie" deɛ, is it a."

@Sarkodiebalaw wrote:

"Asante y3 Oman."

@Jephroy1 wrote:

"Ohemaa no Koraa memfa mma no, wadi hemaa no awie."

@nanaoseiike wrote:

"Beautiful."

@AccraChelsea wrote:

"Why she dey mix the twi with the English."

Otumfuo celebrates Awukudae Festival in UK

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is out of Ghana, preparing to deliver a speech at the British Museum.

The revered traditional ruler could not mark the occasion in his beloved homeland due to his engagement abroad.

He, however, did not let distance be a barrier, as he graciously celebrated the occasion in grand style in the UK.

