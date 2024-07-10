The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to tour the North East Region on the second phase of his campaign tour

He will first visit the Nayiri's palace to seek his blessing and counselling as he embarks on his political venture

The Vice President will only spend two days in the region before proceeding to other northern regions

The New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to visit the Nayiri’s Palace in Nalerigu in the North East Region today, July 10, 2024.

The visit is to mark the commencement of the second phase of his nationwide campaign tour ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Bawumia will seek the blessings of the Nayiri at his palace.

He will seek the blessings of the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area and then tour the North East Region.

The North East NPP Regional Secretary, Sulley Sambian, revealed that the Vice President will be in the region for two days only during which he will hold rallies and interact with various groups and stakeholders in the region.

Following his tour, he will tour the other northern regions.

According to Sulley Sambian, the Vice President will make various stops at the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency, the Yunyoo constituency, and the Bunkpurgu constituency immediately after his meeting with the Nayiri.

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, the Vice President will also visit the Chereponi constituency.

The party’s faithful have been urged to attend in large numbers to support the Vice President’s rallies and engagements.

NPP running mate outdoored in Kumasi

The New Patriotic Party, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, introduced their running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The introduction preceded the grand unveiling of the running mate to the party’s faithful at the Kumasi Jubilee Park.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be partnering Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the NPP ticket for the 2024 presidential election.

The introduction of Opoku Prempeh to the Asantehene is considered significant as he shares royal ties with the Ashanti monarch.

The Asantehene at the ceremony extended well-wishes to the vice presidential candidate and advised him as he embarked on his political venture.

Otumfuo admonishes NAPO to be loyal and humble

YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has issued a stern warning to Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister and running mate of the New Patriotic Party.

Otumfuo asked Napo not to disappoint the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said Matthew Opoku Prempeh must not act in any way that would undermine the authority of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as they partner on the NPP’s presidential ticket.

He urged the Energy Minister to be humble, diligently serve as running mate, and heed every instruction given to him by Dr Bawumia.

