Celebrated rapper Mugeez got many people talking on social media when he showed off his new look in a photo

In the pic, his dreadlocks had been cut off, and he had a well-done haircut with his edges perfectly shaped

The photo got some admiring his handsomeness, while others asked what motivated him to lose his dreads

Rapper and one part of the duo music group R2Bees, Mugeez, caused a frenzy on social media when he flaunted his new look.

Mugeez cuts his dreadlocks

In the viral photo, rapper Mugeez is captured unaware from his side view as he looks straight ahead. He wears a pink and white tiger-striped shirt and dark sunglasses over his head.

He is not the only one who has awed many with his new look. In April 2024, singer Mr Drew grew his hair and flaunted a clean shave, getting people to drool over his handsomeness.

Also, in May 2023, rapper Kwesi Arthur unveiled his new look, cutting off all his dreadlocks and going in for a clean shave, just like Mugeez had gone in for.

Below is the photo of Mugeez's new look:

Reactions to Mugeez's new look

While others talked about their admiration for Mugeez's look, others also shared opposing views on what they thought informed his decision to get rid of the dreadlocks.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the photo:

@troydontmiss said:

"he dey look sweet mmom🤭"

@utd_bancey said:

"Akufo Addo en pressure"

@Everydaynewsgh said:

"He’s still looking sweet though."

@Cocoatea57 said:

"Dollar rate dey affect maintenance fee"

@stnrboy254 said:

"This mugeez ein hairstyle assure say ebe scissors ✂️ den blade 50pesewas pɛ... Nana D Aban mu amanihunu🥹🥹🥹🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@johnsonsnoop23 said:

"Na because of this our economic hardship money to buy rasta cool don finish nau 💔😂"

Majeed Ashimeru debuts new look

YEN.com.gh also reported that Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru caused a frenzy on social media when he flaunted his new look on Instagram.

His new look saw him sporting a new haircut with all his dreadlocks gone. The photos got many admiring his new look, while others were left in awe.

