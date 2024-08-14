39 Forty Reacts To Dr Likee's Retirement Announcement: "I've Never Offended Him" (Video)
- 39 Forty, one of the proteges of Dr Likee, has reacted to his mentor's intention to retire from acting
- In a video interview, 39 Forty apologised to Likee even though he could not remember ever wronging his mentor
- His statement earned him praise from his followers, who sensed a lot of maturity in him
Comic actor 39 Forty has spoken out about his mentor, Dr Likee's retirement announcement for the first time.
The popular YouTube star, Dr Likee, upon his arrival from his recent trip to the UK, announced his intention to retire from skit-making, citing unfair treatment from colleagues and mentees.
His emotional remarks hinted at internal conflicts within his camp, prompting responses from his associates.
In an exclusive interview with blogger Zionfelix in France, 39 Forty, one of Dr Likee's protéhe gés, addressed the situation. He expressed regret over his mentor's public disclosure of the pain caused by those close to him.
"I don't know the specific reason for that tag, but we all have to learn from our mistakes. I've never seen him speak like that. He described us as stubborn," 39 Forty stated, reflecting on Dr Likee's comments.
Despite claiming there was no bad blood between them, 39/40 took the opportunity to apologise to Dr Likee. This gesture suggests an attempt to mend any potential rifts within the group.
Watch the video below:
Fans hail 39 Forty for his comments on Dr Likee
39 Forty's comments about his mentor struck a chord with social media users
fordjour_patricia said:
"The guy is smart in answering questions, he looks calm"
frimpongdavid948 said:
"This boi always gain my respect 🫡"
mrsankamah_ said:
"@official_ras_nene is a good man😍. Pls forgive them ohk❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless you"
tikacious_figaro said:
"39 such a very smart guy with knowledge & understanding no wonder blessings r coming ur way ….. keep it up bro 😎"
