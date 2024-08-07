Wode Maya travelled to Barbados, joining numerous party lovers at this year's Crop Over festival

The YouTuber chanced on Mia Amor Mottley, the first female prime minister, during the festival

He shared a video of his encounter with the stateswoman that has garnered significant reactions

YouTuber Wode Maya was among several Ghanaians who recently flew to the Caribbean to document this year's Crop Over event in Barbados.

The festival, which runs from July 31 to August 4, is Barbados' biggest and most popular festival, attracting top stars like Rihanna and Ayra Starr.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has extensively covered his activities while on tour in the Caribbean for his legions of online fans.

Wode Maya runs into Mia Amor Mottley in Barbados. Photo source: X/Wode_Maya, X/MiaAmorMottley

Wode Maya meets Barbados PM

In 2019, Mia Mottley, Barbados' first female prime minister, embarked on a three-day visit to Ghana, where she toured the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum and other historical sites.

Wode Maya met the stateswoman on his recent trip to Barbados. The Ghanaian YouTuber was elated to find the politician amid the cheerful crowd at this year's Crop Over festival.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the YouTuber shared a brief moment with Mia Mottley online.

Ghanaians react to Wode Maya meeting Mia Mottley

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Wode Maya's recent stint with Barbados' first prime minister.

@DeeeTwist said:

"For Ghana here if we see Minister or MP for Chale Wote festival sef na war "

@albertmelac wrote:

"Everyone looks so happy"

@KingsleyOw7913 noted:

"I have to visit this place"

@drop_last remarked:

"Dem no dey do the citizens bad so they’re not scared to be in the crowd"

@FatboiOdg added:

"Akuffo Addo is here traveling with his holy chair dedicated to one V8 and asking traditional chiefs to stand up and greet him … Smh"

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

