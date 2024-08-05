Wode Maya was going about his globetrotting in Barbados when he heard Shatta Wale's music playing

The YouTuber shared a video of the profound moment as Shatta Wale's 'On God' blasted on the streets

Fans thronged to the comments section to hail Shatta Wale's international strides as a Ghanaian artist

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya recently flew to the Caribbean to document this year's Crop Over event in Barbados.

The annual event, which stretches from July 31 to August 4, is said to be Barbados' biggest and most popular festival.

The YouTuber extensively covered his activities in the Caribbean, from meeting Barbados' first female prime minister to his several sightseeing experiences.

Wode Maya discovers Shatta Wale's fan

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Wode Maya was casually walking down a street in Barbados when he heard Shatta Wale's On God blasting loudly.

He captured and shared the moment online, intriguing various Shatta Wale fans. The YouTuber has always been a massive fan of the self-styled dancehall king.

Wode Maya once described Shatta Wale as Ghana's biggest entertainer after his guest performance at the O2 Arena's Indigo venue.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's music in Barbados

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Wode Maya's video.

@yawmiles_ said:

"Shatta wale is far gone"

@forever_1don wrote:

"shatta be the country boss🐐"

@CYPHIER21 noted:

"If not for the fact that we belittle ourselves soo much ah anka what’s here to be surprised about ? Oh."

@1___Jose remarked:

"You should have knock on the door and have a chat with the person. People may think that’s your room and you came out to do the video 😁."

@yawboatbright added:

"That track of Shatta Wale is one of the best sounds he has ever done. I hardly listen to circular music but that track I enjoy it well well."

Shatta Wale to visit Jamaica

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale joined the global dancehall community to celebrate Vybz Kartel's release from prison after 13 years.

Shatta Wale, who is the only Ghanaian artist have collabed with Vybz Kartel, spoke after the release, saying he was ready to visit Jamaica and meet his idol.

